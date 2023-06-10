"Since it was first published in 1981, "Letters" has become the closest thing we can ever have to J.R.R. Tolkien’s autobiography. Within its selection of just over 350 letters, edited by Tolkien’s official biographer, Humphrey Carpenter, and his son and literary executor, Christopher, Tolkien is revealed in all his colours: storyteller, academic, friend, husband, father and grandfather," said Senior Vice President and Associate Publisher Jennifer Hart in a statement. "They are intimate, heartfelt, wise, funny, fascinating; they brilliantly showcase the lost art of letter-writing and are a time-machine transporting us into the life of one of the 20th century’s literary greats."