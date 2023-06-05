In colleges of moderate size, such as the one now known as the University of Mary Washington, it is possible for a single individual, through force of personality and depth of commitment, to create an aura, an image, for the entire institution. Such was the case at Mary Washington in its early decades, in the person of Nina Gookin Bushnell.

Born at a time when the Civil War had been over scarcely 15 years, Mrs. Bushnell grew up in a South still redolent of the antebellum era. Though her professional career was spent mainly in the 20th century, she remained largely a person of the 19th, and it was the social values of that earlier time that she endeavored to impart to her “girls,” as she called them, at the Fredericksburg school.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, she first taught Latin and English in small high schools in North Carolina and Virginia, as well as at Winthrop College in South Carolina. It was during that time, in 1911, that her husband, Charles, died of typhoid fever; she never remarried.

Having worked for the YWCA in France during World War I, she was hired in 1921 by the Fredericksburg State Normal and Industrial School as dean of women and professor of Bible. Among her extensive and varied duties was the planning and overseeing of the college’s three formal dances each year. Those events were, in institutional historian Edward Alvey’s depiction, “stately and sedate affairs, with music designed to encourage graceful and dignified dancing. There was no jitterbugging or other unseemly demonstrations of wild abandon.”

In the nation at large, it may have been the age of jazz, flappers, speakeasies, and bathtub gin, but on the Fredericksburg campus, the “Roaring ‘20s” barely whispered. Mrs. Bushnell saw to that.

From the time of her initial hiring, Mrs. Bushnell carried the concept of in loco parentis to a higher power, determined not only to maintain decorum but to inculcate refinement. As one 1940 graduate put it, Mrs. Bushnell “felt that she had a sacred covenant with the parents who entrusted their daughters to her for four years. . . . If any girl was going to go astray, she was determined that it would be through no lack of vigilance on her part!”

Vigilant she was, and nowhere more so than in her screening of prospective “gentlemen callers.” First the young man had to be on the “approved list,” as attested by a guest card issued from her office. Then, upon arriving on campus, he had to pass muster personally with Mrs. Bushnell. “If she detected any whiff of tobacco or (heaven forbid) alcohol,” recalled one student, “or if she was not thoroughly satisfied with his answers to her questions, she sent him packing.”

Mealtime in the dining hall, shared by all students, provided the fastidious Mrs. Bushnell with ample opportunities to impart lessons in etiquette. Lunches often turned didactic, as the dean typically held forth on such arcane matters on the proper method of eating soup, or peeling a banana, or removing a cherry pit from one’s mouth. (The latter topic was so recurrent that some students came to believe that the frequency of cherries on the menu was merely a pretext for Mrs. Bushnell’s lesson on manners.)

Heaven help any student who breached Mrs. Bushnell’s finely honed sense of decorum. One 1942 graduate recalled an occasion when a student who, having slipped in the mud hurrying to the dining hall from the playing fields, had the temerity to remove her shoes before entering the hall. It was not the kind of thing Mrs. Bushnell would overlook or let pass without reprimand. “I cannot understand how your fellow students can tolerate such an affront—bare feet and dirty clothes—from a Mary Washington girl,” she scolded. And, with the theatricality that she sometimes affected, announced, “As for me, I have lost my appetite,” and summarily left the room with a flourish.

Displays of that kind, understandably, did not endear her to some students, one of whom observed that “infractions of behavior, no matter how minor, were met with a poker face and a complete lack of sympathy.” Or, as Edward Alvey understated it, Mrs. Bushnell “did not always try to make people feel comfortable.”

In 1950, having reached the state-mandated retirement age of 70, the formidable dean left Mary Washington, retiring in 1957 to Florida, where she resided until her death in 1970.

By the time of her retirement, Mrs. Bushnell had come to be regarded by some students as an anachronism, the imperious enforcer of Victorian mores whose time had long since passed. Yet for three decades she was to many students a paragon of propriety, the very embodiment of Mary Washington College.

Some years before her death, she was informed of the college’s intention to name a new dormitory for her — an honor that she initially rejected, protesting that she had done nothing to deserve such recognition. The only legacy she wanted, she said, was “to have a place in the hearts of the girls who knew me.”

It was misplaced modesty, for no individual in the school’s first half century had left so indelible a mark — for better and for worse — in the minds of so many.

Her objection notwithstanding, Bushnell Hall it became.