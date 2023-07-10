From the earliest days of the University of Mary Washington (nee Fredericksburg State Normal and Industrial School for Women in 1908), its students engaged in various activities, such as annual May Day celebrations and formal dances, that were characteristic of southern women’s colleges of the time. But some other extracurricular activities at the Fredericksburg school were more distinctive, if not unique.

The most implausible, given the all-female composition of the student body, was the Rifle Club, which in the school’s first decade was one of its largest student groups. This apparent incongruity was attributable to two main factors — a specific one being the vigorous promotion of the club by a member of the original faculty, Gunyon Harrison, a VMI graduate.

More generally, the shadow cast by World War I encouraged such martial activities. Popular former President Theodore Roosevelt, for example, proclaimed that “we should encourage rifle practice among schoolboys” — to which a member of the Rifle Club retorted, “We think among schoolgirls also. There is no reason why a girl should not shoot as well as a boy.”

Alas for the aspiring Annie Oakleys, the club’s animating force, Professor Harrison, decamped for military service in Europe, never to return to the college, and the Rifle Club was soon defunct.

Some two decades later, however, a new military-oriented student organization was formed, owing in part to the outbreak of World War II. That organization, the MWC Cavalry, quickly became one of the institution’s most visible and most popular elements.

The impetus behind the development was college president Morgan Combs’ request that all student organizations devise some means of contributing to the war effort. Thus prompted, the school’s Hoof Prints Club organized a cavalry troop among equestrian students — the better to render assistance in the event of an air raid or other emergency.

Ultimately the Cavalry, in its crisp khaki uniforms, was not called upon for actual defense work, but during the war and thereafter it did provide useful crowd control services from time to time on campus and in the city, most notably during Fredericksburg’s historic flood of 1942. Also among its peacetime duties was the raising and lowering of the campus flags each day.

The troop drew frequent attention from the press, with pictures and articles about it appearing widely during the decade-and-a-half of its existence. But interest in the mounted contingent declined by the mid-1950s, and it disbanded two years later.

Concurrent with the Cavalry, another student organization attracted even greater interest: the all-girl marching band. In the days before high schools and colleges routinely had such organizations, the ensemble was a distinct novelty: an all-girl unit complete with majorettes and color guards. The group garnered attention not only because of its musicianship and intricate routines, but also because of its eye-catching appearance: blue jackets, white boots, and short —some suggested too short — skirts.

The unit was much in demand for participation in parades in Richmond and Washington, as well as in Fredericksburg. It often held the featured position in events such as the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester and the Tobacco Festival in Richmond and was frequently invited to perform at halftime at college football games throughout the region. Indeed, before the demise of the band in the late 1950s there was a period when the predominant image of the college in the public mind was that of its all-girl marching band.

A decade or so later, in a rather surprising — and controversial — development, a proposal surfaced to revive student participation in riflery, reminiscent of the Rifle Club of the school’s earliest years. In 1968, as the college’s new gymnasium (Goolrick Hall) neared completion, a member of the school’s governing body and a director of the National Rifle Association, Richard Cross, announced his plan to furnish the facility with a rifle range.

But the temper of the times was not conducive to such a proposal. Perhaps unaware of the earlier popularity of the Rifle Club, students immediately attacked the idea. The campus newspaper, ironically named The Bullet, editorialized that “at a time when many Americans are beginning to question the need for guns, . . . the creation of a rifle range would be a waste of money and an ideological outrage.”

Thus, when the building opened the next year, it was sans rifle range. In contrast to the school’s early years, it was evident that in an atmosphere characterized by antiwar protests, girls and guns did not mix at Mary Washington.