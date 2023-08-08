Perhaps influenced, at least subliminally, by the approach of the Christmas season, Mary Washington student Eileen O’Connell initially thought that she knew why she was awakened around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 5, 1980. “Something was keeping me from sleeping,” recalled the resident of Bushnell Hall 412. “I could hear something in the next room like the sound of Christmas paper crinkling.”

But it was not paper crinkling; it was flames crackling—the igniting of the worst fire in Mary Washington’s history.

It could scarcely have occurred at a worse time. Classes had ended for the semester the previous day, and many students had stayed up late, either studying for upcoming exams or (more likely, perhaps) celebrating the end of classes. Whether the product of intellectual endeavor or beery indulgence, the residents of Bushnell were in a more torpid state than usual when the fire broke out.

O’Connell herself (a resident assistant at the time) quickly realized the danger when she noticed six inches of smoke around the ceiling—whereupon she roused her roommates and pulled the fire alarm, before rushing to get people out of the building. Among them was the student in whose room the fire had started—the result, it was later determined, of carelessness with a cigarette.

As students were fleeing into the 32-degree morning chill, clad only in bedclothes draped with blankets or robes, several male students stayed behind, armed with hall fire extinguishers, to try to do what they could to contain the blaze. Among them was senior Mark Ingrao—years later a member of the school’s Board of Visitors—who recalled the terrifying scene: “It was just a raging fire,” he said. “There were two beds on fire, the rug was on fire, the draperies were on fire [and] so we started pumping the extinguishers and trying to do what we could do.” But realizing their futility, “we went back the way we came, on our hands and knees, downstairs.”

At that point the dorm fire marshal reported that a third-floor room was locked and there was no response to evacuation efforts. Ingrao then returned, broke through a bathroom door and found a female student soundly sleeping, au naturel. Having tried unsuccessfully to awaken her, he recalled, “I figured to heck with it. So I grabbed a blanket and wrapped her up and threw her over my shoulder and carried her outside.”

By the time the Fredericksburg fire department arrived about 10 minutes after the blaze was discovered, almost all of the approximately 135 occupants of the dorm that morning were already out. Soon thereafter, firemen completed a search of the building, despite dense smoke that greatly diminished visibility. All they found was a frightened kitten, which they rescued.

The fire department meanwhile had managed to extinguish the blaze, limiting actual fire damage mainly to the suite where it started, though that area itself was essentially gutted. Damage from smoke and water was much more extensive, especially on the fourth floor.

Even such concerns as those, however, were overshadowed by the relief that everyone had gotten out of the dorm—almost everyone, that is. It turned out that two firemen, in the course of a final inspection before allowing re-entry, discovered still abed in her room on the fifth (top) floor one student, who, quite improbably, had managed to sleep through the whole thing.

With the semester nearly at an end, temporary quarters were found in other dorms through the exam period for the fourth-floor Bushnell residents who had been displaced. When the second semester began in mid-January, most of the dormitory was ready for re-occupancy, owing to remarkable efforts by college personnel in concert with local contractors.

No one was more traumatized by the fire than MWC President Prince Woodard, aside from the Bushnell residents—and perhaps not even they. In the first issue of the campus newspaper after the second semester began, he addressed the College community in an open letter in which he praised the heroic efforts of all segments of the institution. “A major fire on a college campus,” he wrote, “is something that is forever feared in the minds of college presidents. . . . The tragedy that struck Mary Washington College December 5 showed what truly dedicated people we have working and living in this college community.”

Eventually, as the campus returned more or less to normal, some students were even able to find humor in the narrowly averted catastrophe. Soon after the spring semester began, the residents of Bushnell designed and had printed T-shirts that read, “I Survived the Burning Bush, 12-05-80.” Sale of the shirts was limited to Bushnell students only, who, when the shirts arrived, all wore them on the same day.

Mark Ingrao had his own personal memory. Later in the day of the fire he entered the parlor of nearby Jefferson Hall and, he recalled, “As I walked in there, this young lady came up to me—this is the person that I had taken out— and she said, ‘I have to tell you that I really appreciate what you did for me. I just don’t know what to say.’ I looked at her and—I just had to say it—I said, ‘It was my pleasure.’ Unfortunately, she could never look me in the eye for the rest of the year.”

Certainly it was a day never to be forgotten by any of the Bushnell residents, but especially by the residents of the room where the fire started. As one of them put it, “Even though you don’t have much when you’re still in school, I guess you could say everything we had is gone. . . . But we’re alive and that’s what’s really important.”

Indeed so, for them and all the others in Bushnell—most particularly the somnolent student on the fifth floor. And the kitten.