Too many thrillers rely on a single factor — plot — to carry the novel.

But not Polly Stewart’s début in the genre, “The Good Ones” (Harper, $30, 304 pages).

On Aug. 10, 2001, 23-year-old Lauren Ballard vanishes from fictional Tyndall County, a small locality in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Sixteen years later, a friend, Nicola Bennett, now 37 and out of work after teaching at several small colleges across the nation, returns to Tyndall, still haunted by Lauren’s disappearance.

As she reconnects with other Tyndall residents — including Lauren’s husband, Warren Ballard, her daughter, Mabry and Warren’s brother, Sean — she wonders if Lauren is a murder victim or a runaway wife.

Stewart — born in Radford, raised in Roanoke, educated at Hollins University — lives in Lexington, where she teaches English and creative writing at Virginia Military Institute.

Her Old Dominion background and fertile imagination provide the splendid components that elevate “The Good Ones” to excellence: an intelligent and intricate storyline that features a multilayered array of twists, a cluster of carefully nurtured characters, descriptive prose (floodwater “rose over the tops of the grass wobbling like a mousse”), and surprising references to Schrodinger’s cat, whether alive or not, and poet Sylvia Plath, definitely dead.

But the focus lies on complex, conflicted Nicola, as she gradually sheds the emotional cataracts that cloud her vision about the past, the townspeople and herself in this accomplished festival of secrets and deceit.

Who gets the last word?

Advice to book critics, pro and amateur:

Before you post a review that crosses the line from adverse to antagonistic to acerbic, consider the author’s reaction. Especially if he writes with clownish but intense overkill.

That’s what reclusive Emma Carpenter faces in Taylor Adams’ thriller “The Last Word” (William Morrow, $30, 352 pages).

Emma, a math teacher, fled Utah with her beloved dog to coastal Strand Beach, a remote site in Washington state, after the loss of her husband, Shawn. She’s house-sitting for Jules “Julie” Phelps, who resides in Oregon. Her only neighbor, Deacon “Deek” Cowl is a quarter mile away.

Having read “Murder Mountain” by H.G. Kane, Emma posts a brutally negative online review saying, among other criticisms, that she has never been happier to see the words “The End.”

Kane replies and asks her to remove her review. Emma declines, and Kane’s requests become increasingly threatening. And when she has reason to believe that she’s being observed, her fear morphs into panic and determination.

And the carnage commences.

Taylor lives in Washington state with a golden retriever and a Chihuahua. He forges a terrifying storyline — complete with two major twists — that commands unrelenting attention. And he paints vivid portraits of the principal characters, leaving no portion of their inner lives unrevealed.

Inspired and intelligent, “The Last Word” offers a propulsive plot layered with grit and gloom, death and deception.

A deluge of deception

We remember floods that kill thousands, such as the 2005 killer spawned by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Or those near us, such as the record-breaking deluge from the remnants of Hurricane Camille that took the lives of 153 souls in 1969, mostly in Nelson County.

Smaller inundations often escape our notice.

But not the one around which Samantha Jayne Allen structures her second novel, “Hard Rain” (Minotaur, $27.99, 352 pages), which, like its predecessor, features budding private investigator Annie McIntyre in rural Garnett, Texas.

When ministerial wife Bethany Richter is caught in a flood, she’s saved by a young man who is swept away and remains missing. Annie — the granddaughter of former Sheriff Leroy McIntyre and the employee of Mary-Pat Zimmerman (Leroy’s former partner) — is assigned the case.

She can’t find the rescuer, but she discovers a victim shot to death.

What follows in this tense and twist-laden thriller encompasses preachers and pharmaceuticals, ne’er-do-wells and neighbors and leaves the reader gasping at Allen’s mastery of storyline and characters. As they intersect in stunning ways, Allen fosters arresting reading and thoughtful response.

And her prose, as tough as an old stone fence and as resonant with grace as scripture, provides the perfect phrasing to accompany the plot and shed light on the cast.

In no way are these narrative downpours solely the showers of blessing that are promised in the old Baptist hymn. Allen’s hard rain stands instead for the power of torrents to torment — and simultaneously the mercy drops that provide a measure of justice and peace.