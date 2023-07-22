Name: Calene McAdams

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I live here. Moved here just about 10 years ago. I also have family here that has lived here for many decades.

I was inspired to write a book because: I have so many stories that I want to bring to life. And I am at a time in my life that I am stepping out and living bravely!

Favorite time/place to write: Late at night when all is quiet.

Future plans as an author: To write that bestseller, of course!

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: When you begin, marketing is everything.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Do it. Don’t be afraid. Don’t feel like you are not good enough. Each person’s voice is unique. Everyone has something to share.

About my work

Book title: “Forgive Me Not, Idle Wise”

Plot summary: Trapped in an abusive marriage, Penny does not know how to escape. Help comes from a direction she never expected. But evil does not let go easily and she will have to face it or lose everything.

Publisher: Kindle/Amazon

Publication date: October 2022

Genre: Romance–Suspense

Who should read my book? Romance lovers, Suspense lovers, Anyone feeling trapped and in need of hope; lovers of small towns

You can buy my book: Amazon and Kindle