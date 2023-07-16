Name: Greg Glassner

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Resident of Caroline County since 2007, former editor of the Caroline Progress in Bowling Green (2015) and the Herald–Progress in Ashland (2004–12).

I was inspired to write a book: By my late wife Hardy, who encouraged me to look beyond the writing I was doing each week at work.

Favorite time/place to write: 5–8 p.m. in my home in Ruther Glen.

Future plans as an author: As an active member of the Writers’ Group at the Ladysmith Public Library, I am working on an “Auto Autobiography,” my life through the cars I have owned and interesting “car people” I have met along the way.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Everyone has at least one book in them and probably many more. When I was in my 50s, I self-published five books, including two biographies. Now, at 78, I am co-author of a book published by a respected University Press.

My advice for those trying to write a book: You are never too old to write one.

About my work: This book evolved from a series of monthly dispatches written for the Delacorte Review and Columbia Journalism Review by four veteran journalists living in communities in Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas that had recently seen their treasured local newspapers close or become severely diminished.

Title: “American Deadline; Reporting from Four News-Starved Towns in the Trump Era.”

Plot summary: Through interviews and research, the authors describe what it was like to go through the 2020 Presidential Campaign, the Pandemic, Black Lives Matter, Confederate statue controversy, a sour economy, illegal immigration and other issues.

Publisher: Columbia University Press

Publication date: May 2023

Genre: Nonfiction

Who should read my book? Anyone who values local journalism.

You can buy my book at: Columbia University Press, Amazon.com and select independent and chain booksellers.