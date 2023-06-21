Signature Theatre’s Broadway in the Park made its return this summer, serving plenty of musical treats and then some. With headliners Lea Salonga and Megan Hilty, it was a night layered with flash and feeling as these two musical heavyweights shared some of their biggest hits.

For the third year in a row, the theater company has left its Arlington home to bring the best of Broadway to Wolf Trap National Park. Previous outings included appearances by Kelli O’Hara and Adrienne Warren, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell at the inaugural event.

Wolf Trap, nestled in the woods in Vienna, provided the perfect backdrop for a special evening with these two Broadway divas, along with a fine troupe of local performers. Signature favorites included Phillip Attmore, Austin Colby, Felicia Curry, Kevin McAllister, Katie Mariko Murray, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton and Bobby Smith—many of whom have appeared on other area stages, including Arena Stage, Ford’s Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre, Olney Theatre and the Kennedy Center.

Friday’s late day rain showers and storms could’ve put a damper on the Broadway celebration, a collaboration between the two arts groups, but the stars aligned and all was well by showtime. A happy note indeed, especially for all those picnicking concertgoers, who packed seemingly every patch of green on the lawn surrounding the covered Filene Center.

Matthew Gardiner, the Signature’s artistic director, served as the show’s director, with longtime resident musical director Jon Kalbfleisch conducting the Wolf Trap Orchestra.

After the overture from Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” the concert began with Curry singing “On Broadway,” alongside Olivera and Murray (who can currently be seen in Signature’s “Sweeney Todd”). The delightfully appetizing tune was a fitting choice, and a nod to Curry’s Broadway début in the revival of “Into the Woods.” Curry, who’s the host of WETA Arts on PBS, also guided audiences throughout the program — complete with colorful costume changes.

The early portion of the evening was dedicated to highlighting some of the finest performers at Signature, or really in the Washington area, before turning over the stage to this year’s guest stars.

Colby and Smith brought on the charm in the playful, jab-throwing “You’re Nothing Without Me” from “City of Angels,” Attmore was a crowd pleaser in the exuberant tap-dancing tune “Too Darn Hot” from “Kiss Me Kate,” and Payton — fresh off her Helen Hayes win for “The Color Purple” — was absolutely heavenly in the slow-burning “Music That Makes Me Dance” from “Funny Girl.” And McAllister and his powerful baritone delivered in the stirring solo “Being Alive,” one of three Sondheim numbers of the night.

Hilty, who rose to fame with the musicals “Wicked” and “9 to 5,” and later NBC’s “Smash,” performed songs from both shows, including the super bubbly “Popular.” For the uninitiated, the Tony nominee tells the crowd that the Broadway musical — a precursor to “The Wizard of Oz” — “is about a beautiful blonde girl who changes lives.” Shining bright like a diamond herself in a slinky, silver gown, Hilty closed her set with the fun and effervescent “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

For me, the biggest moment of Broadway in the Park was a glorious performance from Salonga, whose set included one heartbreaker after another. Her first song of night came from “Miss Saigon,” the musical that won her a best leading actress Tony and made her the first Asian actress to win the award. If “I’d Give My Life For You” didn’t send the tears rolling, “Send in the Clowns” certainly did. The classic from “A Little Night Music” gave Sondheim fans a little taste of “Old Friends,” her upcoming tribute concert in London with Bernadette Peters. Remarking that she played both of the biggest tragic female roles in “Les Misérables,” Salonga did not hold back from listeners and beautifully sung both “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own” with stunning clarity and emotion.

Hilty joined Salonga onstage for the tender duet “For Good,” a song about friendship from “Wicked,” before the concert closed out with “This Is Me” with the rest of the cast. The “Greatest Showman” powerhouse hit was the most current tune in a program that heavily played the classics.

The only downside to an otherwise wonderful night of Broadway treasures was the show’s abbreviated length, with only a handful of songs from each of the stars and the Signature crew. Maybe next year’s showcase could start earlier or even be a daylong celebration — wouldn’t that be a smashing idea?