This Saturday, local artists are taking center stage in downtown Fredericksburg. The community is invited to stroll along city sidewalks and see their creativity in action as Art Attack returns for its 10th year.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a section of downtown will become an outdoor studio and gallery as beginner and veteran artists of all ages and from all genres share their creative processes.

Local artists Bill Harris and Gabriel Pons began the grassroots event in 2012 as a way to build solidarity among practicing artists. Approximately 65 artists participated in that inaugural event; today that number is in the hundreds.

“Looking through the 2012 roster, I recognize almost all the names since they were already active painters and potters in the Fredericksburg art scene — from gallery members at Art First, Brush Strokes, Artful Dimensions and Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts, to our fellow resident artists at LibertyTown Arts Workshop,” Pons said.

“Art Attack was conceived as a way to activate the downtown streets with art while relieving the participating artists of the trappings of the typical ‘art festival’ format where the artist has to pay to have a booth and is then reliant on sales to make their day worth it. Bill and I were confident that, if asked, the majority of local artists would be willing to take a day and turn their private studio practice outside and share it with the public,” Pons said. “Like a holiday, Art Attack is one day where artists of all kinds and experience levels can share their work with the public and one another.

“Fredericksburg is really unique in that we have a picturesque downtown that lends itself to a creative ‘spectacle.’”

On Saturday, Harris can be found oil painting on Caroline Street and Pons will be manning the registration table and likely be “working on a little something to keep it interesting.”

Artists will be located on the sidewalks and other public spaces throughout the Caroline Street corridor between Amelia and Wolfe streets (600–1000 blocks) and William Street between Sophia and Princess Anne streets (100–300 blocks).

More than 200 artists will be participating in this year’s milestone event, made possible with support from PONSHOP Studio & Gallery, the Fredericksburg Arts Commission and Big Wig Productions.

“It feels assuring that we’ve had an impact on the community as a whole,” Pons said. “Through the years, we’ve had many shop and restaurant owners compliment us on the event because it brings such a diverse amount of people downtown. Art Attack encourages visitors to explore the entire city that day and it’s reflected in the collaboration between artists and business owners. Every year we’re impressed that our local art community is truly unique in our ability to support and work with one another.”

Advance registration for Art Attack is encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome. Participants can check in at PONSHOP, 712 Caroline St., where they will receive a name placard and information packet. There is no minimum age to participate.

For more information and to register as an artist participant, visit artattack project.com.