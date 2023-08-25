Four days may not be much, but for the two people at the center of “The Bridges of Madison County,” it’s enough time to discover the kind of love that is so deep and all-consuming you would change your whole life.

This unabashedly romantic musical about an Italian American housewife and a globe-trotting photographer is beautifully brought to the stage by Signature Theatre. Finely directed by Ethan Heard, “The Bridges of Madison County” begins the Arlington company’s 2023–24 season and immediately goes for the heart.

Staged in the intimate setting of the Max theater, the production will make viewers feel as though they are a part of this tight-knit farming community as well as Francesca and Robert’s private little world. Everything feels heightened as the connection between these two lonely characters grows stronger by the minute.

Based on Robert James Waller’s best-selling novel, “The Bridges of Madison County” captures the burgeoning love between a warbride who has settled in rural Iowa and the ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer who blows into town.

Leaving behind her dear Naples, Francesca has created this comfortable and static life with her husband and children, Carolyn and Michael, but it’s apparent that she’s not truly happy. After Bud and the kids leave for the Indiana State Fair, Robert arrives asking for directions to a famous local bridge. In just a short time after sharing stories and meals — and lots of longing looks and side glances, Robert awakens something inside of Francesca that reminds of her former life and self, and he finds the light he’s been searching for all this time.

After the film adaptation with Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, it was only a matter of time before Francesca and Robert’s whirlwind relationship translated into a stage version — specifically a musical.

With a book by Marsha Norman, this tender love story gets an added emotional boost with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, whose works include “Parade” and “The Last Five Years.” His songs, which feature an eclectic range of musical styles, are full of gorgeous imagery and lyricism.

Signature Theatre has found the perfect Francesca and Robert, with the casting of Erin Davie and Mark Evans. The palpable chemistry between the two performers drives this story, drawing viewers into their characters’ personal moments that are thick with feeling.

Davie is luminous as the compassionate housewife, who feels whole again, and later becomes torn between her family and the newfound love that hits her like a lightning bolt. A new face on the Signature stage, Davie holds numerous Broadway credits including "Diana,” "Sunday in the Park with George" and “Side Show” (I’m still bothered by that musical’s early closing). "Bridges" provides plenty of opportunities to showcase Davie's golden vocals, with moving songs, such as "To Build a Home” and “Almost Real," which offer a window into her current and past lives.

Coming off the off-Broadway musical parody “Titanique,” it’s wonderful to see Evans back at Signature and in a more dramatic role. A magnetic actor with a smile that would make anyone melt, Evans is also armed with powerful vocals. His delivery of introspective songs “Wondering” and “It All Fades Away” are both heavy hitters.

Brown has a gift for composing sumptuous musical scores and intensely moving and uplifting songs. And “The Bridges of Madison County” is brimming with them. Davie and Evans’ voices intertwine exquisitely, especially on the big soaring musical numbers “Falling into You” and the skyrocketing showstopper “Before and After You / A Million Miles.”

Other musical highlights include "Another Life," a slinky tune from Marina Pires as ex-wife Marian; and "Get Closer," a Patsy Cline-sounding number sung by Marge, who's keeping a close eye on the happenings at the Johnson farm. Rayanne Gonzales is a scene-stealer as the snooping, but good-hearted, next-door neighbor.

Scenic designer Lee Savage transports audiences into Winterset, Iowa, with a warm and homey setting. A large walkway, with seating on either side, is bookended by rustic red barns. Moveable wooden storage chests line the stage, becoming seats on a train or truck, benches at the state fair or outlines of the famous Roseman Bridge. And video screens wrap around the entire space, changing colors with the musical's moods.

Filled with strong performances and heart-piercing emotion, “The Bridges of Madison County” is gem of a show that lingers long after it’s over. Go ahead and weep away, you’ll be in good company.