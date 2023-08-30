Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mr. Green, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, and don’t forget Wadsworth.

We’ve all seen the movie, and now Stage Door Productions is bringing these madcap characters to life. “Clue: On Stage!” based on the iconic 1985 film, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, comes to Allstate Community Theater beginning Friday.

This hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

“With one of the most complicated set constructions we’ve ever done and with an outstanding cast, patrons are sure to enjoy figuring out whodunit before it’s curtains for everyone,” said “Clue” director Ray Manfredi, who is president of Stage Door Productions.

“Music and sound effects round out the show and will help keep the audience on the edge of their seats as they watch this laugh-out-loud comedy,” said Manfredi.

Note: Loud sound effects, such as gunshots, may disturb some patrons.

Performances run Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 1–10 at the Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St, fourth floor, Fredericksburg. Showtimes are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. For more information and tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/ stage-door-productions-inc.