With “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside is switching gears from its spring show — the heavy heartbreaker “Ragtime.”

No tissues are needed, but possibly a pair of sunglasses.

The musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s first public collaboration, is a flashy retelling of the biblical story of Joseph. Except in this exaggerated tale, there’s an Aretha Franklin-inspired Pharaoh, Joseph does the worm and his entourage of brothers are feasting on Chick-fil-A and pizza. And was that a Razor scooter whizzing by?

“Joseph” is a fun, lightweight musical, which continues that carefree feeling throughout — with the occasional touching moment — as it explores themes of family, faith and forgiveness. As one of Webber and Rice’s early works, it’s fascinating to see how far the two musical giants have come in their careers. They followed this effort with “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Evita.”

The family-friendly production, featuring tight direction by Patrick A’Hearn, is packed with joy, vibrant characters and fun-loving ensemble numbers. Webber and Rice employ an array of musical styles — everything from jazz and pop to country-western to even calypso — as Jacob’s favorite son falls into slavery and imprisonment, before becoming the Pharaoh’s right-hand man.

Palm trees and pyramids pop in and out of Frank Foster’s playful and minimalist staging as Joseph’s wild journey takes him from Canaan to Egypt. Lighting designer Michael Jarett infuses the scenes with bright bursts of colors.

Bringing “Joseph” to life is one very large cast — 23 adults and an eight-member children’s ensemble, not to mention a terrific live orchestra, led by conductor-keyboardist Carson Eubank. With an oversized cast, this makes the “Megamix” finale much more of a party.

In the lead role of “Joseph,” Kyle Dalsimer is likable as the young man with big dreams. He shines brightest in show favorite “Any Dream Will Do” and the beautifully sung “Close Every Door,” where a wrongfully jailed Joseph conveys his despair and audiences are able to connect more with the character.

Returning to Riverside as the Narrator is the lovely-voiced Ashlee Waldbauer, who played Molly in “Ghost the Musical” last year. Decked out in a modern bright-red suit, she’s a commanding and gentle presence onstage as she guides the audience through this ancient tale. And Toneisha Harris, who also starred in “Ghost,” brings a delightful twist to her Pharaoh. “Song of the Queen” is one of the show’s biggest highlights.

Stephanie Wood, a familiar face on the Riverside stage, plays the flirtatious Mrs. Potiphar, whose actions result in poor Joseph landing in prison. She’s also behind the production’s wonderfully exuberant dance numbers.

While “Joseph” lacks the emotional and vocal fireworks of “Ragtime,” the musical is loaded with breezy, light-hearted fun. And summer is all about fun, right?