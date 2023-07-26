Embark on a journey through space and time as Stage Door Productions and the Fredericksburg Institute for the Performing Arts present “A Wrinkle in Time” this weekend. The youth production runs Friday through Sunday at downtown’s Allstate Community Theater.

The play is based on Madeline L’Engle’s beloved young adult science fantasy novel, which involves Einstein’s theory of relativity and Planck’s quantum theory. A movie adaptation was released in 2018 and starred Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid as protagonist Meg Murry. In the story, Meg joins forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O’Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself.

Playing Meg, one of literature’s most enduring young heroines, in the Stage Door production is Kaylin Kuhns.

“I read the ‘A Wrinkle in Time’—and the rest of the series—when I was in fifth and sixth grade and the use of faith and science to battle the evil found in the universe resonated with me,” said director Laura Echevarria. “I also identified with Meg’s nerdiness as well as her frustrations with the challenges she faced as a young teenager.”

The local production features a cast of students ages 7-18 and is stage managed by Tuan Pham. “We have had a wonderful cast of students who have been a joy to work with,” said Echevarria.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday at Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Tickets are available online for $15 per person or $20 at the door. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.

—Staff report