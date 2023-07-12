It’s certain that no one will be using their “library voice” this weekend at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg branch, as applause erupts continuously for the tremendous talent featured in Dance Matrix & Company’s Performing Arts Festival.

In addition to dancers, the seventh annual festival will include vocalists, musicians and theater productions, as well as comedy. The event will include 13 performances — 10 of which will feature adult professional artists and three with youths ages 10–17, as part of the Emerging Artists program.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity to perform for local professional artists as well as selected students, so they can experience performing in a venue other than a recital of competition. We want to share what we have learned and the skills we have honed with the community,” said DMC artistic director Beverly Mendez.

Performances will take place in the Fredericksburg Library Theater, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Among Friday’s featured artists is vocalist Ariel Edler, who has performed with ensembles throughout the Washington, D.C., area, including the Wolf Trap Filene Center. She has toured both nationally and internationally as a special-events and sacred music soloist. Also performing will be Arianna Benitez, who has been acclaimed for her powerful voice at just 18 years old.

Other artists featured in this year’s festival: The Sameeha Bellydance Collective on Friday, with dance styles from the Middle East, and the Razor Hill Trio on Saturday, with traditional and original contemporary folk music including vocals and fiddle tunes. The Ash & Elm Dance Company will also take the stage Saturday, with contemporary dancers who strive to create a natural sense of beauty through storytelling movement.

The artists of Dance Matrix will, likewise, treat audiences to thought-provoking stories that they will depict in “Silk Scarf” and “It’s Too Quiet in Here,” as well as a “Totally Tango” number.

Other evening performances will be offered by the Stage Door Productions Improv Team, dance artist Patrick Mayer, comedy by Sandra Bogen, Goddesses Raqs, BRASSIE and Emerging Artists from the Umbiance Center the Performing Arts, the Fredericksburg Ballet Centre, and the DMC Performing Arts Center. Visit website for the complete lineup and schedule.

Free Afternoon Workshops

The Performing Arts Festival will also offer a series of performance workshops from noon till 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, for ages 10 and above at no cost.

These engaging sessions will include Middle Eastern Dance with Amy “Kiyanna” Limbrick, who will introduce four common rhythms in Middle Eastern music, and an introduction to Dance Improvisation by Mendez, who has a long-standing career as a choreographer. Sandra Bogen will share the secrets of laughter in her comedy workshop, and Jim Lawrence and Razor Hill will lead a workshop of Virginia balladry. Ashley McCullough’s tap dance workshop will include some history of the genre and basic techniques and terminology, as well as a sample of an historic tap routine and some improvisation. Tap shoes are not necessary, but hard-sole shoes that securely fasten are suggested.

“With this free offering we wanted to enable families of all sizes to participate. The whole point of the festival is to share the performing arts with the community,” said Mendez. “People can hone the skills they have or experiment with a new mode of artistic expression.”

Mendez and fellow board member Christina Hawkins have done a yeoman’s job in developing, designing and producing the annual festival. Mendez said she has felt a calling to engage people in this fascinating realm. “I hope that people will come for the adventure and that they will be surprised and delighted,” she said. “As our flyer says each year, this event is ‘Where the Performing Arts Come to Play!’”

The Performing Arts Festival is made possible, in part, through the support of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, as well as through ticket sales, private donations, program ads and proceeds from a silent auction of items donated by local businesses. All proceeds will be used to promote the performing arts with artist stipends, scholarships and free performances for underserved communities.