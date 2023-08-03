If you ever wondered what happens before the curtain goes up opening night, take a journey to “42nd Street.”

Beyond the marquee lights, there’s also a lot of sweat and tears—not to mention broken ankles, thugs, meltdowns and romantic entanglements.

This Tony-winning classic, onstage at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, is absolutely pure enjoyment as it throws audiences into the Golden Age of musicals.

“42nd Street” is one of those special shows that should be required viewing for any Broadway lover. Similar to “A Chorus Line,” this backstage musical follows young hopefuls looking to break into showbiz and make their mark.

If the exuberant opening tap number of “42nd Street” is any indication, Riverside audiences are in for a real treat. Director Penny Ayn Maas, who’s also the co-choreographer with castmember Stephanie Wood, delivers an impeccable show teeming with big, splashy song and dance numbers and a sweet story at its core.

Set during the Great Depression, the musical hints at the era’s economic atmosphere. Young Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City with only 40 cents in her purse, and there’s talk of skipping meals and breadlines. Back then, theater tickets cost $4.40 and performers were making $32 a week—quite a departure from today’s numbers. For the folks in the show within the show, they’re putting everything on the line to stay afloat and keep their careers going.

“42nd Street” focuses on Peggy, who has come from Allentown, Pennsylvania, to New York City with big Broadway dreams. Suitcase in hand, she arrives late for the “Pretty Lady” audition, but it doesn’t take long for one of the leads, Billy Lawlor, to put the moves on her—and for her to make an impression on the musical’s legendary director Julian Marsh, whom she bumps into at the theater.

When the leading lady Dorothy Brock is injured during the musical’s out-of-town tryout in Philly, the future of “Pretty Lady” lies in the hands of the chorus girl with a big voice and fancy footwork.

In a major casting coup, the musical features Andrea McArdle—Broadway’s original Annie—as the glamorous diva Dorothy.

McArdle is a commanding presence onstage and plays the temperamental fading star to perfection. After years of being in the spotlight, Dorothy’s demanding and harsh, insulted that she needs to audition and desires more stage time along with zeroes on her paycheck. However, underneath Dorothy’s steely exterior, there’s a bit of warmth that’s hidden from everyday eyes. McArdle’s distinctive, powerful voice pairs dreamily on “Shadow Waltz” and the stirring “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

Bursting into the theater world as the young starlet Peggy is Riverside newcomer Rebecca Carroll, who wonderfully conveys her character’s innocence and gumption. She’s a delight to watch as Peggy transforms from a fresh-faced small-town girl to one of Broadway’s sparkling new stars.

Returning to the Riverside stage is Christopher Sanders (“La Cage aux Folles,” “Camelot,” “Annie”), who is solidly cast as the workaholic director Julian Marsh. His delivery of “Lullaby of Broadway” and “42nd Street,” elevated by his great baritone voice, are two of the show’s many highlights.

Riverside has assembled a talented and hard-working ensemble and orchestra, superbly led by music director Carson Eubank. Tap scenes are a rarity and “42nd Street” has an arsenal of them. And just wait for the show-stopping finale. Scenic design by Frank Foster and costumes by Erin Welsh add to this polished production.

“42nd Street” is a show that doesn’t come around too often so don’t miss this opportunity to experience this musical spectacular and the magic of Broadway.