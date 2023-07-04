While thousands are gathering on the National Mall to celebrate Independence Day, a different sort of fireworks show is happening across town.

“1776,” onstage at the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater, revisits the Tony-winning 1969 musical from playwright Peter Stone and composer–lyricist Sherman Edwards. However, the cast members of this production don’t resemble the men immortalized in John Trumbull’s iconic painting capturing the presentation of the Declaration of Independence.

The bold new musical, brought to the stage by directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, is reimagined with a racially diverse cast of female, transgender and nonbinary actors. And the result is an illuminating look at this moment of history told by those left out of the picture. When signatures of the Second Continental Congress are projected onscreen during the end of the second act, hovering large over the performers, it’s an incredibly striking image.

After a short run on Broadway last season, “1776” — presented by the American Repertory Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company — is bringing its musical history lesson to audiences across the country, along with plenty of vocal firepower.

As the story unfolds and the bickering begins about America’s future, 1776 doesn’t seem so far off from the political atmosphere of 2023. The large ensemble first appears modernly dressed, before becoming major players in the past. Lined up across stage, they put on brocade coats, pull up their white socks and slip into buckle shoes. (Emilio Sosa has done a dynamite job with the show’s costume design.)

The central figure of “1776” is John Adams, who tries to convince a divided Congress to declare independence from the British crown. There’s just one problem: the delegate from Massachusetts is “obnoxious and disliked,” made clear in the exuberant opening number “Sit Down, John.” With a jovial and wise Benjamin Franklin by his side, they tap a high-spirited Richard Henry Lee to propose the resolution of independence and butter up a young Thomas Jefferson to draft the declaration.

This retelling of the colonists trying to start a nation is both entertaining and educational as it leads up to the big day, but also thought-provoking and marked with touching moments (“Yours, Yours, Yours” and “Momma, Look Sharp”). There’s about a dozen musical numbers sprinkled throughout this 2.5-hour show.

The touring production has assembled a strong cast, filled with phenomenal voices, to bring our country’s founding fathers to life. The room is packed with personalities; a few characters, though, lean too much into caricature while others are barely drawn out.

Gisela Adisa delivers a headstrong and passionate Adams, and Liz Mikel is immensely enjoyable as the steadier Franklin, the sage and stove inventor who gets the best zingers. And Nancy Anderson as the stately Jefferson perfectly completes this daring trio.

As Richard Henry Lee, Shawna Hamic is a hoot, singing with great enthusiasm in the jaunty musical number “The Lees of Old Virginia.” There’s even a shout-out to Stratford Hall, the family home in the Northern Neck. And in one of the show's heaviest scenes, Kassandra Haddock is commanding as South Carolina delegate Edward Rutledge in the chilling musical number “Molasses to Rum,” about slavery. If they want the South's votes for independence, Rutledge tells them to strike out the slavery clause.

Another strong moment: Candice Marie Woods, who appeared as The Courier at last Thursday’s press performance, was mesmerizing in “Momma, Look Sharp." Woods' piercing voice cut through the theater in this heartbreaking song about a young soldier dying on the battlefield.

With a captivating storyline about the birth of our nation and dazzling vocal fireworks, “1776” is a musical history lesson worth sitting down for.