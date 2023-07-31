The start of the school year is coming up fast, and as we prepare for the practical needs of our kids like supplying them with shoes, pencils and backpacks, it is also important to prepare our kids emotionally. Change is hard for people of all ages and many children will have some big emotions as they approach the first day of school. Whether they are looking forward to going back or are nervous about it, taking some time to talk about what to expect and the feelings they are having will help ease their transition. Sharing a book can be a good entry point for those conversations and make it easier for children to talk about their feelings.

"All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman. A group of children prepare for the first day of school by getting their backpacks packed and then heading to school to meet their friends. They go through the day writing, reading, playing, working together as a team and practicing kindness.

"Henry, Like Always" by Jenn Bailey, illustrated by Mika Song. Henry likes that his classroom is always the same. There is a big calendar that shows what is happening each day and Henry likes how the calendar is always the same from week to week. When Henry’s teacher announces that on Friday the class will have a parade, Henry is confused. Friday is Sharing Day, not parade day. This change in the schedule and all the preparations for the parade are difficult for Henry to accept, even with help from classmates and adults, and he’s just not sure how it is all going to turn out.

"Puppy Bus" by Drew Bockington. Starting a new school is hard. There are so many worries: What will the teacher be like? Will you make any friends? What if you are so distracted by these thoughts that you get on the wrong bus? And what if that bus is full of dogs and takes you to Puppy School? The snacks are terrible, the bathroom is…weird…and the subjects don’t make sense. Making friends turns out to be pretty easy, though.

"School Day" by Jill McDonald. Each page in this small book focuses on a special part of starting a new elementary school year, such as meeting the teacher, lunchtime, recess and reading time. Succinct bits of information throughout explain new things children may experience, such as the stop sign that pops out from the school bus, and how at some schools kids eat in their classroom and at others they eat in a cafeteria. Questions on some of the pages help adults talk with children about what they might experience: How will you get to school in the morning? What is your favorite book? What is your favorite snack?

"Shy Robin and the First Day of School" by Jaime Kim. At home, Robin is loud and funny and brave. But out in the world, Robin is shy. On the first day of school Robin first hides at home so she won’t have to go, then when she gets to school she finds a safe, quiet place in the classroom. When it is time for everyone in the class to share their names, Robin can barely speak. But when Robin sees that one of her classmates is even more shy than she is, she speaks up to help him through his day, and Robin finds that having a friend can definitely help make you more brave.

"That’s Not My Name!" by Anoosha Syed. Mirha loves her name and can’t understand why adults and children at school can’t say it right, when everyone at home has no trouble. When a classmate asks to call her a different name because “it would be easier for everyone,” Mirha considers it. Maybe it would make her more normal and help her make friends. But Mirha loves her name and she goes back to school where she politely and confidently explains how to pronounce her name. This starts a conversation among her classmates about what their names mean and who they are named after, which helps them all become friends.