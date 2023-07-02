For me, July 4 always feels like the midpoint of summer, when my family has already been able to enjoy the weather and hopefully some time off, and we are planning how to fill the remaining weeks with memorable and fun experiences. Picture books for children may inspire some fun or may allow you to think about summer while reading to a child in a cool, air-conditioned space. Either way, they will help you embrace what makes summer special.

"Hooray for Sunny Days!" by Susan Kantor, illustrated by Katya Longhi. Squirrels, chipmunks, birds, skunks, and other forest animals explore the world around them and celebrate what summer brings. Happy bees, splashing in the pond, crickets singing, and twinkling fireflies are all special summer sights and sounds that bring joy, especially when shared with friends.

"Ladybugs" by Gail Gibbons. In this new and updated edition of one of Gibbons’ classics, children learn all about the ladybugs’ stages of development, what they eat, and the unique characteristics in their anatomy. Readers also learn about the different types of ladybugs, where they live in the world, and the special role they play in helping farmers grow their crops.

"A Lullaby of Summer Things" by Natalie Reif Ziarnik and Madeline Valentine. After a family comes in from the beach at the end of the day, the children prepare for bed by putting away their toys, eating dinner, taking a bath, and putting on pajamas. While they go through their nighttime routine, they remember their day at the beach: listening to the waves, cooling off in the water, playing catch, and watching boats go by. The sweet, rhyming text of this book goes perfectly with the soft colors in the illustrations to make this a lovely summer bedtime book.

"Moon Camp" by Barry Gott. Lucas has his whole summer planned out, but his plans fall apart when his parents send him to camp. Moon Camp! Lucas is not happy and Moon Camp turns out to be as terrible as he predicted: he trips on craters, is allergic to moon dust, the food is terrible, and his parents are very far away. The only thing that could improve Moon Camp? Meeting a camper who is also not having a great time. Once Lucas and his new friend have each other to rely on, they find that Moon Camp isn’t so bad.

"Summer Days and Nights" by Wong Herbert Yee. A child’s summer day is filled with captivating experiences: chasing butterflies, sipping lemonade in the shade, and splashing in the pool. After playing outside, the child’s family has a picnic in the park then helps her settle in for bed by listening to an owl hoot, a frog croak, and other night time summer sounds.

"Tow Truck Joe Makes a Splash" by June Sobel, illustrated by Patrick Corrigan. In the summer there is plenty to keep Tow Truck Joe and his friend, Patch the Pup, busy. The bell on the ice cream truck needs fixing, a camper has a flat tire, and the beach bus has stalled out. These are all no problem for Joe and Patch, but when everyone wants to cool off at the car wash and the line gets backed up, Joe and Patch need to come up with a creative solution.

"What’s Sweeter" by June Tate. There are so many simple, sweet pleasures in the summer: swinging in a hammock under a shady tree, the feel of a ladybug crawling on your arm, picking fruit right off the tree, and beautiful sunsets at the end of the day. Of all the simply sweet things of summer, though, nothing is sweeter than sharing those times with friends.