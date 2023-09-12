It’s always a good idea to carve out some time for yourself, and you can do that while enriching your mind. Grab a PSL (that’s pumpkin spice latte to you) and tune in to a virtual author talk from wherever you are for a relaxing hour of self-edification. This fall’s lineup features a spectacular array of speakers, including financial educator Tiffany Aliche, beloved actor John Stamos, travel expert Rick Steves, and world-renowned authors such as John Irving and Amor Towles.

Simply visit libraryc.org/crrl to view the full lineup and register for upcoming and past talks, all at no charge. If you can’t view a live talk, you can watch the recording at your convenience. You can also submit questions for the authors in advance, and if you watch the talk in real time, participate in live chat with attendees from across the country.

“Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When it Matters Most” by Adam Alter. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m.

New York University marketing and social psychology professor and New York Times-bestselling author Alter presents a roadmap to getting unstuck by conducting a “friction audit.” Alter posits there are three sources of friction that cause people and organizations to get stuck: heart (unhelpful emotions), head (unhelpful thought patterns) and habit (unhelpful behaviors). Tackling these sources of friction can lead to breakthroughs in everything from the midlife crisis to working through difficult relationships.

“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

New York Times-bestselling author Towles’ three novels have sold over 6 million copies worldwide and translated into over 35 languages. His second novel, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” is expected to premiere as a miniseries on Paramount+ and Showtime in spring 2024. Towles’ newest novel, “The Lincoln Highway,” garnered instant fame with its spirited tale of adventure set in 1950s America. Fans will love hearing Towles discuss his journey to writing three international bestsellers.

“Europe Through the Back Door” by Rick Steves. Thursday, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.

Steves is a household name when it comes to travel. The popular public television host, bestselling guidebook author and champion of world travel shares the latest tips in smart European travel. In this dynamic presentation, you’ll learn how to travel affordably and comfortably by planning an efficient itinerary that allows for good eating, adequate sleep, avoiding crowds and smart packing.

“Zero Days by Ruth Ware. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a good thriller? Ruth Ware, New York Times-bestselling author of “The Woman in Cabin 10” and several other novels of suspense, chats about her newest book, “Zero Days.” In this blood-pumping thriller, Jack and her husband, Gabe, are hired by companies to break into buildings and hack security systems. When a routine assignment goes wrong, Jack finds her husband dead, and she becomes the suspect. Now on the run, Jack must decide whom she can trust as she searches for the true killer.

“The Last Chairlift” by John Irving. Thursday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

My love for Irving’s novels began in high school when I bumped into one of my English teachers in Waldenbooks and she recommended “The Cider House Rules.” I’m excited for Irving’s talk on his latest novel, “The Last Chairlift,” as well as his lifetime of writing experience. Best known for “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” Irving published his first novel at age 26, and has since been nominated for a National Book Award three times and won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“If You Would Have Told Me” by John Stamos. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

Like any Gen-Xer who was in elementary school in the mid-1980s, I’m excited to hear Uncle Jesse from “Full House” talk about his life as a teen star. I’m sure I must have had a Teen Bop poster or two of John Stamos on my wall. Of course, Stamos is so much more than eye candy, as illustrated in his poignant memoir. A three-time Emmy nominee, Stamos has had an impressive 40-year career in television, film, and on Broadway. He’s also a talented musician who has been collaborating with The Beach Boys since 1985. Go, Uncle Jesse!

“Get Good with Money: Ten Steps to Becoming Financially Whole” by Tiffany Aliche. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

Tiffany Aliche, known as “The Budgetnista,” has helped over a million women worldwide save money and pay off debt through her 10-step formula for realistically attaining financial security. In her New York Times bestseller, “Get Good with Money,” and its accompanying workbook, “Made Whole,” Aliche presents concrete tools to build wealth through financial wholeness. In her upcoming author talk, Aliche will introduce action items for 10 important building blocks, including advice on budgeting, investing, credit ratings, estate planning, and more. I need The Budgetnista in my life.

“Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo. Thursday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.

The 23rd (and first Native American) United States Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo talks about her newest memoir, “Catching the Light,” as a meditation on why writing poetry is so important. Harjo tells her life story and connection to poetry through a series of vignettes as a girl in the 1960s, a single mother and a champion of Native nations. She reflects on a lifetime of writing poetry and how the most meaningful words emerge from what is broken and unseen.

Virtual Author Talks are brought to you in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium, sponsored by the Friends of Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Visit librarypoint.org/events for more library classes and events for all ages, at no charge.