I absolutely adored this book. Eleven short stories about people in love, out of love, in families, in distress, in reality, in life.

In “Chicken-Flavored and Lemon-Scented” we meet Colette, who has been giving people their road tests for a driver’s license for 12 years. In the opening paragraph, the woman ponders the fact that Ted Bundy must have gone through this process at one time. The driving examiner, maybe even a woman, would have had no idea she was sitting next to Death! Such are the workings of Colette’s mind. Through her we meet other examiners, learn about their favorite “types” of drivers, and watch her for a coworker.

“Twist and Shout” is about an elderly father, failing both mentally and physically, who eats his $4,000 hearing aid because he thought it was a cashew. And he’s not supposed to be eating cashews anyway. The dialogue between him and his daughter, the frustration, the poignancy and the laughter will bring smiles and tears to anyone who has tried to guide a parent through final years.

In “CobRa,” a man is afraid his wife, Rachel Coburn, is going to donate him to Goodwill. She has Marie Kondo-ed their home, their closets, their library, their garage — all while dealing (not very well) with perimenopause. She is not sparking joy in his life.

“Pandemic Behavior” looks at the isolation of a woman who Zooms with her neurologist about migraines. Before the pandemic, she worked two jobs. Now she stays in her tiny apartment. She has a roommate, and the two of them get into the frenzy of hoarding that marked the early days of COVID, even taping packages of toilet paper together to make furniture. When her neurologist suggests injections for the migraines, the only one to give them to her is her ditzy roommate. There are fights with insurance (we can all relate to that), and nightly Zooms with the doctor before the two young women finally decide to head outside and live their lives as best they can.

In other stories, a mother deals with fears that her teenage son is using drugs. A wife is called upon by her husband and ex-wife to help with a move. In each story, I found humor but also vulnerability and love. Her writing keeps you not only involved but caring for these quirky characters who made mistakes, like we all do, and learned from them.