If you are looking for a silly, inane, ridiculous, hysterically funny and laugh-out-loud read for this summer, I have a book for you!

I know Dave Barry best for his humorous “Year in Review” columns in which he twists recent history into paragraphs of outlandish fun. It seems he can also do that in novel form. Here we meet Jesse, a young mother who got involved with Slater based on his biceps rather than his brain. The father of her child plans on becoming a TV star by taking his shirt off and flexing his muscles as the Glades Man. To aid him in this venture, his pal Kark has a video camera and editing system in their shack in the Everglades.

Nearby is the Bortle Brothers Bait and Beer shop on U.S. 41. Run by Ken and Brad, the place is a dump with people only stopping by to use the bathrooms, which haven’t been cleaned since Eisenhower was in office. Brad plays games on his phone; Ken dreams up money-making ventures. One plan involves a washed-up journalist named Phil, who is talked into wearing a Dora the Explorer head while being filmed by Kark. His editing skills turn the images into a TikTok sensation: The Everglades Melon Head Monster. The old bait shop is overrun with hundreds of tourists wanting Melon head T-shirts and trinkets.

Toss in a couple of drug dealers, two camouflaged hunters looking for gold, an attorney who is deeply in debt, a huge python, a feral hog, the secretary of the interior, some TV journalists — and Jesse doing her best to get herself and daughter Willa to safety — and you’ve got one heck of a yarn.

Barry is a master of dialogue, especially between Ken (who thought up the Melon Head Monster) and Slater (the aspiring TV star). During filming they argue not only about who has the most lines, but who has the most words in each line. No matter the “plot,” Slater finds reason to remove his shirt and flex.

If you have ever lived in Florida, wintered in Florida, or even vacationed in Florida, you will appreciate the humor Barry finds in the state. And even if you haven’t been there, you’ll enjoy a good laugh at its expense.