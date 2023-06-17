With all the political drama going on around us in real time, some might say we don’t need a novel with that theme. But in this case, they’d be wrong: this psychological thriller set in Washington is a real page-turner.

Philanthropist Sloane Chase is married to the love of her life and best friend Senator Robert Chase. They are close friends with Robert’s cousin Peg, who is married to Senator Whit Montgomery, with his movie-star good looks. That marriage is on shaky ground, and Peg is sure her husband is having an affair. Always the jealous type, Peg confronts Whit with a gun. As Robert tries to stop her, he is the one who ends up getting shot — and then Peg turns the gun on herself. Whit calls 911, but it is too late for Robert and Peg.

Two years later, the friends who comforted each other through their loss are now married. Not everyone is happy that Sloane is Whit’s wife. Robert’s mother cannot let the death of her son go. And Madelyn, a savvy Washington insider, has no plans to let this marriage succeed.

Complicating everything is Sloane’s health. She suffers from lupus, and needs a hip replacement which puts her in a precarious position. Luckily — or so it seems — Whit and Sloane find the perfect home health care assistant named Athena Karras. Readers will figure out early on that she is not who she pretends to be. In addition to helping take care of the wife, Athena has the skills to help with Sloane’s charitable foundation. But Sloane just gets sicker and sicker while Athena makes unusual concoctions that are supposed to make her better.

Luckily for Sloane, Robert’s mother continues to dig into his murder, Sloan’s health and Whit’s plans, even going so far as to hire a private investigator. The reader follows the trail, but will still be conflicted as to who is the “bad guy” in this book. And the ending, though somewhat contrived, certainly did not come out the way I expected.

“Liv Constantine” is the pen name for sisters Lynne and Valerie Constantine. Together they have written and sold over 1 million books, and they know how to spin a good story. In the midst of D.C. politics, lobbying and scandal, they created a cliffhanger.