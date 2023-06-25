The unfortunate part about reviewing “Raw Dog” by Jamie Loftus is that I am not able to get the best quotes past the family newspaper censors, so I’m left with the numerous occasions where the author experiences galloping diarrhea after eating multiple hot dogs in one day.

Gastrointestinal stress aside, Loftus is indeed dedicated to the book proposal she sent to her publisher with the promise of eating hot dogs from the supposed best hot dog eateries as she drives cross country with her soon-to-be-ex boyfriend and an assortment of pets. But this book is so much more than simply hot dogs, or else it would have grown a tad tedious and come in at less than 100 pages. More of a “Raw Dog” pamphlet than book.

Loftus gives her obligatory rating of hot dogs and the eateries that serve them as well as a Top 5 at book’s end which begs the question — why a Top 5 instead of a Top 10? (Was the battle for No. 6 too fraught with indecision or was it the fact that she, like any normal person, was simply tired of thinking about eating hot dogs after months of eating so many of them?) But there is only so much hot dog description that one author/reader can take. Not to minimize Loftus’ accomplishments (eating hot dogs every day and using bathrooms at gas stations), but a brief summation of Loftus’ thoughts on hot dogs is that if it “snaps” when you bite into it, then it’s probably pretty good. Some condiments are better than others and the nearest “best” hot dog to us is at Texas Tavern in Roanoke. That came in No. 5 on the Top 5 list. She also spends a lot of time on the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest and the emergence of Joey Chestnut as the greatest hot dog eater to ever walk our dying planet.

“Raw Dog,” however, becomes clever and most interesting as Loftus reflects upon society, relationships, and why the hell she came up with this idea in the first place, which was partly due to COVID. She’s funny, sincere, and all too willing to share what hot dogs can do to a human body in both the literal sense as well as the psychological sense as her relationship with her boyfriend slowly erodes to nothing more than a “we have to drive back to L.A. together at some point so we are stuck in this hot dog hell limbo until that time arrives. Did the dog poop again? It’s your turn to clean it up.”

One does not typically approach a book on hot dogs expecting much beyond processed meat, but Loftus’ undertaking is noble and a bit quixotic. Tilting at windmills with a hot dog instead of a lance.