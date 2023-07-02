I was thrilled to receive Jasmin Iolani Hakes’ début novel, “Hula,” for review. This book, which follows three generations of a native Hawaiian family, opened my eyes, angered, and inspired me. And I loved it.

As the novel opens, readers are introduced to a young girl called Hi’i. She is beautiful but light skinned. Too light skinned, some say, to be a native Hawaiian. All Hi’i wants is to prove that she has as much right to that identity as the people around her. So, against her mother’s wishes, she begins to practice Hula. This artistic form of dance, which is intrinsically connected to native Hawaiian culture, inspires and challenges Hi’i. And she hopes that if she can perform the dances well enough, her grandmother, who had not been involved her life, will finally love her the way she deserves. And though her mother has always defended her against naysayers, she holds a secret about Hi’i’s origins.

Readers, when presented with Hi’i’s early section of the novel, will have a lot of questions. But Hakes is nothing if not fair to her characters, and we get to hear from her mother, Laka’s, perspective as well. Along the way, Hakes spins a unique and compulsively readable novel about secrets, love, family, history, colonialism, native Hawaiian identity and more. As Hakes explores Laka’s relationship with her own mother, readers learn that it too is fraught.

Hi’i leaves the island not to return for many years, and Hakes’ concerns become increasingly political. Laka and her mother continue to disagree over how Hawaii should respond to the United States Government in its disputes (which I will not go into here) while Hi’i raises two children and grieves the loss of her husband. And yet, as Hakes shows us in this beautiful text, redemption may still be possible.

While some of Hakes’ message about native Hawaiian identity was a little heavy-handed, “Hula” is still the Hawaiian novel I did not know I needed. Since finishing it several days ago, certain scenes have continued to play out in my mind. And this deeply touching text is sure to strike a chord with many readers. I can only hope that it gets the recognition it deserves.