Who are we without our memories? How do we stay connected to each other? These questions are at the center of Esmerelda Santiago’s new novel, “Las Madres.” Here Santiago has accomplished what seems to be an impossible feat, centering a character with amnesia due to a traumatic brain injury. And though I initially wondered if Santiago could pull it off, by the end I was sorry to have doubted her. “Las Madres” is a magnificent novel.

Set in Puerto Rico and The United States, “Las Madres” tells the story of a woman called Luz. As the novel opens, she is a normal, if privileged, teenager who wants to be a dancer. But this quickly changes when she and her parents are in a horrific car accident. Both of her parents are killed, and Luz is alive but with terrible injuries. She spends time in a coma and, upon waking, discovers that her whole life has been turned upside down. She does not remember her life up to this point, and her short-term memory is also compromised.

Despite what has happened, Luz has a large support system around her, and readers follow her and her loved ones as Luz grows, leaves Puerto Rico, marries, has a child, and ultimately returns home in 2017, mere days before Hurricane Maria makes landfall.

There were many points in this story when I questioned Santiago’s writing choices. As far as I am aware, this is not, in terms of disability, an “own voices” text, and it would have been easy for Santiago to have written a story with simplistic and improbable solutions. I worried that perhaps the representation of Luz’s disability was problematic. (It may be for some. I do not claim to speak for the entire disability community.) Despite these potential pitfalls, though, I found “Las Madres” to be an incredibly compelling read. I may have had questions, but I needed to know what happened. And for this reason, I do not feel remiss in calling Santiago a singularly gifted writer.

Although Luz and I have different experiences, Santiago made me feel as if I understood her and her loved ones, and “Las Madres” is a work of incredible empathy.

Her narrative choices also show that she is a writer in perfect form, and “Las Madres” is not to be missed.