I love multigenerational family sagas, so I was quite excited going into Thao Thai’s début novel, “Banyan Moon.” This book, which tells the story of three generations of Vietnamese women, was as good as I had anticipated. It was a true joy to read.

“Banyan Moon” tells the story of three women, Ann (the youngest), her mother Huong, and her grandmother Minh. This text, as you might guess, moves back and forth in time and readers hear from all three perspectives.

And, as the novel opens, readers learn that Minh has just died, and it is soon clear that she has left her daughter and granddaughter a complicated inheritance: her Florida home, known to them as the “Banyan House.” There are so many complicated memories at the Banyan House that, although both Huong and Ann are initially committed to keeping it, difficult feelings rise to the surface.

A lot of secrets are uncovered, and Thai’s novel, which would be perfect for fans of Amy Tan’s “The Joy Luck Club,” is about legacy and healing. Because, to make matters even more complicated, Ann has just discovered she is pregnant, and she is unsure whether she wants the baby’s father in the picture. As Ann tries to navigate these complex feelings, her mother tries to heal the rift between them, and a lot of drama ensues.

I have read many immigrant novels over the years, and I found “Banyan Moon” to be a unique twist on the genre. It is quite a gothic novel, and while there is lots of commentary about the immigrant experience, it can come off as melodramatic. For this reason, I think “Banyan Moon” straddles the line between literary and women’s fiction, and it would make a great summer read. Usually, this type of novel would be unsuited to me, but I loved reading “Banyan Moon.” The text is incredibly absorbing, and it is, in some ways, a light read that is not afraid to tackle big issues.

I am going to be cynical and say that I usually do not like happy endings. But I was praying for a happy ending for these characters. Ann, Huong and Minh won my heart, and I wanted the best for them. And, in that respect, “Banyan Moon” did not disappoint. I left its pages completely satisfied.