Devoted bibliophiles remember and treasure the novels that impacted their lives.

Each has the potential to disturb, influence or transform, an observation that seems obvious but merits a more expansive look.

Erica Bauermeister directs her vision at those possibilities with elegance and example in her fifth work of fiction, “No Two Persons.”

As the story begins, budding writer Alice Wein has moved from Oregon to Maine to attend college, where she studies creative writing. But a family tragedy impels her to drop out, a decision that eventually leads to “Theo” — a début novel that elicits multiple reactions.

With Alice’s background told, Bauermeister begins to reveal the ways in which the novel has affected nine readers, some of whom intersect.

Among them:

Lara, the literary agency assistant who recommended that Alice’s novel be published, struggles with how to raise her infant son. But she gains confidence from a passage in Alice’s book, “Wandering is a gift only to the lost.”

When handsome actor Rowan, an action star, develops an illness that destroys pigment, he finds that he can connect through audiobooks rather than films.

Homeless high schooler Nola receives help from a gardener, who tells the teacher who assigned “Theo” that Nola needs a place to live other than a shed, where she has been sleeping rough and reading Alice’s book.

Bookseller Kit finds the novel moving and sees that his fiancée, fact-focused scientist Annalise, cannot understand his passion for fiction, which moves him to call off the wedding.

“No Two Persons” — the title refers to how readers bring different personal perspectives to novels — brims with pithy but powerful stories that feature characters rendered with arresting prose such as this: “His grief … sat in his bones like a troll guarding its gold.”

A tour de force that reminds us why we read fiction and how it can touch our hearts, engage our minds and enrich our lives, Bauermeister’s latest novel melds her imagination, acumen and humanity. And as she embraces the circle of life, she evokes tears, awe and gratitude.