It is fitting that my final book review for The Free Lance-Star is “The Last Ranger” by Peter Heller. The titular connection is convenient, but more important is the fact that Heller is an author I have enjoyed and have reviewed often in these pages. From his début novel “The Dog Stars” (which I would argue is one of the best books written in the past 20 years) to “The Guide,” which was decidedly not one of the best books written in the past 20 years. As my friend Bill Glover helpfully offered, the trajectory was “Dog Stars” to “Doghouse.”

Fortunately, “The Last Ranger” is more akin to “The Dog Stars” than the misstep that was “The Guide.” Heller is back to creating natural vistas that make a reader want to grab a fishing rod and plunge deep into a grove of aspens and fish an isolated creek deep in the mountains. Where the problems of the world are winnowed down to getting a trout to set on a fly you tied yourself.

There is an irony in reading “The Last Ranger” because it is a cautionary tale on the massive numbers of tourists that invade Yellowstone each summer. Heller warns that the influx of the well-healed and binocular-toting summer arrivals is problematic for Yellowstone (as it is for most national parks) because of the trash and trampling that inevitably occurs, but Heller is not helping the cause by describing the magic of Yellowstone from page to page. Put a chocolate river in front of Augustus Gloop and he’s going to drink. Put a sparkling stream in front of a fisherman and he’s going to fish.

Ren Cooper is a ranger with the National Park Service and spends most of his workday policing campgrounds and keeping the tourists from making Tik-Tok videos dangerously close to the bison herds that populate the park. But of course, writing trash citations does not a great novel make — at least it hasn’t to this point.

In “The Last Ranger,” there are trappers and hunters who continue to encroach on the protected lands and when Ren’s friend Hilly, a scientist researching wolves in Yellowstone, is threatened by one of the trappers it puts a plot in motion that exposes Ren to the very real pressures of trying to maintain national parks that some feel are a waste of federal money and a waste of hunting grounds.

“The Last Ranger” is once again Peter Heller at his best. I’m not a fisherman, but Heller makes me wish I was one. I may never review another Peter Heller novel for this newspaper, but he, like Richard Brautigan before him, makes me wish I was forever trout fishing in America.