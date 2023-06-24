It’s often said that we don’t really know what goes on behind the closed front door of our neighbor’s house. In this intriguing book about the implosion of a family, it turns out the occupants of the house don’t know what’s going on, either.

The setting is Edina, Minnesota. I lived in an adjoining suburb for years. Edina is known as the place where the rich people live, with trendy restaurants, a nationally known art fair, and no need for a formal neighborhood watch because everyone already has eyeballs on homes to their right and left. No dandelions in the exclusive Country Club area where Katie Kuhlmann, her husband, Jack, and their two children, Elin and Kaleb, live. They are so rich they just finished a $2 million renovation and addition to their home. A house so big you can get lost in, literally.

One night, the doorbell rings and we meet Adam “Bagman” Ross, Jack’s best friend from college. They haven’t seen him or been in touch for more than two decades, but since he’s in town on business, Jack offers the “mother-in-law” apartment over their garage as a place for Bagman to stay. Jack, however, spends little time with his wife, his kids, or his long-lost friend. He dishes up the excuse that work is overwhelming and he is facing problems there that have to be dealt with. He is cold to Katie’s advances and ignores family outings. And he disappears. Literally disappears when he is home with the kids. Elin becomes frantic in her efforts to find her dad — but each time this happens Jack calmly walks up from the basement telling her he was down there the whole time and that she was just looking in the wrong place. Elin doesn’t believe him. The reader won’t either.

Something is going on with this family. Why is Bagman there, and what is he up to? Why do the Edina women gather for wine and whine, if they have everything that money can buy? The secrets that hold everyone together will eventually tear them apart, as the author slowly reveals what is really hidden behind these doors.

This was an especially interesting read for me, since I could picture all the locations in Edina and around the Minneapolis area. But even if you aren’t from there, you’ll be fascinated as you learn, page by page, that money cannot buy love.