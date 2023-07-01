During World War II, a ship called the SS City of Benares left Liverpool for Canada. Among the passengers were 100 children, being sent to safety by parents who made the difficult decision to send their boys and girls away, rather than face possible death from Nazi bombs in England. But the Benares was hit by a torpedo Sept. 17, 1940. The ship sank quickly and most onboard died. But one lifeboat, containing about 30 men, one woman and six boys, launched and spent eight days adrift before the survivors were rescued.

That is the incident upon which this powerful novel is based. In 1939, parents around London and other cities sent their children into the English countryside to keep them safe. By 1940, the war had progressed to the point the government helped to evacuate children abroad. Alice King is a young woman who wants to do something to help, so she volunteers to be a chaperone on the ship for a group of children. Lily Nichols is a young widow, the parent of young Georgina and little Arthur. Having already lost her husband, she faces an almost impossible decision: Keep her children with her, where they could die from a bombing raid, or send them to Canada. She finally decides on the latter.

Readers know from the beginning that the children who make it to this lifeboat, including Arthur, will eventually be rescued. But the author’s harrowing tale of spending eight days in a small boat, with little water and rationed food, is so vividly told I could taste the saltwater. “Buttons are ripped from clothes and sucked to produce saliva in desert-dry mouths … mustache wax is rubbed onto cracked lips and the tips of painful, swollen ears.” As the days go on, the survivors lose hope, hallucinate and start to fade away … until an RAF pilot on a training mission sees them and they are rescued.

Lily is a force unto herself — refusing to believe her children are dead. Alice finds strength she never envisioned in keeping the children on her boat alive. She even, from memory, gives them much of “Moby Dick” as a bedtime story.

I needed tissues at several places in this beautifully written narrative. Authors who take actual events and make them come alive more than 75 years later help us to always remember, and never forget.