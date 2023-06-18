Frank Bascombe is contemplating the end. His son Paul is in the later stages of ALS; Frank, at 78, is approaching, he says, his own “stipulated biblical allotment.” And Frank and Paul are on a one-way trip to Mount Rushmore. Author Richard Ford has chronicled the life of Frank Bascombe in four prior novels spanning four decades. “Be Mine,” the fifth in the series, is heralded by the publisher as “the final novel in the world of Frank Bascombe.” Time will tell.

Frank, the former Marine, sportswriter, real estate agent, and twice former husband is taking his son Paul on their second odyssey. Their trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame, played out in “Independence Day” — was the second novel in the series, which won Ford the Pulitzer Prize. This trip, some thirty years later, follows Frank and Paul from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, across the frozen northern plains to Mount Rushmore. The trip begins at the end of Paul’s experimental and unsuccessful treatment for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). The trip is meant to be a coping strategy for Frank and Paul, “an improbable destination, improbably embarked on, in the heart of winter, but, possibly, that Paul will find ‘hilarious’ and capable of dousing his dreads and dismays that nothing can be done for him.”

Improbable and hilarious are the poles around which this novel revolves, from the unsparing depiction of the ravages of ALS to the preposterousness of the American roadside cultural landscape. Frank and Paul are equally dyspeptic in their increasingly personal conversations, and in their savage send-ups of everything they encounter as they travel, from Vietnamese massage parlors (Frank is in love again) to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. Don’t forget the Fawning Buffalo Casino, Golf and Deluxe Convention Hotel. Grievances are shared, and they are legion: fast food, aging, ALS, Republicans, and, most of all, each other. It’s a very long three days.

Ford has written that he tries to follow “E.M. Forster’s famous dictum that fictional characters should possess the ‘incalculability of life’” and that Ford wants his characters “first to be radiant in verbal and intellectual particularity.” In “Be Mine,” Ford has executed on that plan, and brilliantly. This is not an easy or light-hearted book. It is, instead, an exquisitely crafted consideration of aging, illness and impending death, and the prevailing chance for happiness, notwithstanding. Frank and Paul find life in full measure in the fleeting moments between ignominy and grace. Along the way, unjustified hope serves as an antidote, or at least as an analgesic, to the burdens of love, memory, and mortality. In all, a journey well worth taking.