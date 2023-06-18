In the acknowledgements of “Yellowface,” novelist R.F. Kuang calls her new work “a horror story about loneliness in a fiercely competitive industry.” And while that description is certainly apt, I found “Yellowface” to be so much more. I was engaged from start to finish.

As the novel opens, readers are introduced to Juniper Hayward (soon to be rebranded as Juniper Song). She is a struggling novelist with one mediocre book to her name, and she has no idea how to move forward. That all changes one night when she meets with her so-called “friend,” Athena Liu.

Athena is also a novelist, but unlike Junie, she has written more than one novel and has won critical acclaim for all her books. They meet for dinner and drinks, and when a freak accident leaves Athena dead in her apartment with an unfinished manuscript of her next book, Juniper sees an opportunity, and before she can think too much about it, she takes the manuscript with her.

That’s when things get complicated. June quickly realizes that she has stumbled onto something great, a novel that will bring her out of the obscurity she has known for so long. June sees that, while Athena’s manuscript is good, some alterations would make it great. And as she works, she begins to believe that her changes to Athena’s original story justify her next move, calling it her own.

Of course, this decision raises questions, the most obvious being, “What makes a novel yours?” But there’s more. Athena is an Asian American writer, and her manuscript tells the story of Chinese laborers during The Great War. June, though she is rebranded to seem otherwise, is a white woman whose only connection to this story lies in her hours of research. And so, Kuang also raises pertinent questions about cultural appropriation, asking “Who can tell what story?”

Intellectually speaking, “Yellowface” is a novel that is completely at odds with itself. I found it to be an elaborate thought experiment in which some of the most controversial issues in publishing are brought to the fore. But, although it is a cerebral text, it is also intense and suspenseful, as June slowly breaks under the pressure of her hoax. This profoundly disquieting novel is sure to win Kuang many new readers.