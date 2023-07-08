Longtime lovers Kate Burkholder, the formerly Amish police chief of Painters Mill in Holmes County, Ohio, and John Tomasetti, an agent for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are days away from their wedding,

But events put the ceremony in doubt.

As Linda Castillo’s “An Evil Heart” (Minotaur, $28, 320 pages) opens, both must prioritize their work.

In Cleveland, two little girls have been kidnapped; in Painters Mill, a young Amish man is ambushed and brutally murdered by crossbow. And while John is in Cleveland, Kate must pursue the killer of Aden Karn, known for his kindness, humor and work ethic.

Among those Kate questions are Emily Byler, his girlfriend; Wayne Graber, his housemate; Vernon Fisher, who wants his money back after a vehicle he bought from Karn broke down; and Gideon Troyer, the grandson of the longtime Amish bishop. And doubts arise about Aden’s character.

The 16th installment in Castillo’s stellar and highly acclaimed series — 15 novels and a short-story collection — maintains the addictive appeal and literary quality of Castillo’s work, produced by the author’s mastery of plot, characters and setting.

Not least among that trio are Kate and John themselves, both of whom have suffered grievous losses. And Castillo’s continuing ability to describe graphic violence and steadfast resilience speak to her enduring humanity.

A novel that begins in horror and ends in joy, the author’s latest testifies to the power of her creativity and the beneficence of her own heart.

Domestic disturbance

Crime fiction that focuses on the murder of a young woman and the abduction of a child promises to engage the emotions and employ the mind.

So begins “A Stolen Child” (Minotaur, $28, 352 pages) — the fourth installment in Sarah Stewart Taylor’s series featuring Maggie D’Arcy, a police detective who has left New York’s Long Island for Ireland and love with her boyfriend, Conor Kearney, a historian.

Maggie has finished her training in the Garda but has yet to win a promotion from community policing. But she earns a shot when Jade Elliot, a former model and reality-television contestant, is found strangled in Dublin’s Portobello neighborhood. And her toddler daughter, Laurel, is missing.

What follows is a labyrinthine storyline that involves Jade’s sister, Laurel’s father and numerous denizens of Portobello, including a drug dealer.

The unforeseen shock Taylor delivers halfway through the novel foreshadows a cavalcade of further astonishments as she drops the mic and closes the curtain. But plot alone does not carry the novel.

Taylor augments it with a sobering exploration of domestic tranquility’s vulnerability amid covert actions that arise among her characters and frustrate the cops’ efforts.

Two decades ago, Taylor won critical acclaim for her four-novel series featuring Sweeney St. George, a college professor who specializes in cemetery art. Fans of her current canon will wish for further entries that will continue to provide absorbing diversion for her readers and additional acclaim for her authorial credentials.

Uncovering truths

Under the blue suburban skies, along the banks of the Potomac River, on Shadow Road in an upscale Northern Virginia area, what could go wrong?

Plenty. This is not Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Sam and Alexis Crawford—he’s a lawyer and she’s on maternity leave from a consulting company — buy a historic fixer-upper and move into the ethnically diverse area with their toddler son and soon-to-arrive daughter.

Nearby, Teddy and Blair Bard — he’s a defense specialist and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and she’s a former interior design assistant — live with their three teenage children.

But when Teddy is murdered and his body washes up along the Potomac, secrets surface in Melissa Adelman’s début novel, “What the Neighbors Saw” (Minotaur, $28, 304 pages).

And what Alexis hoped would mean a closer family relationship, a larger home and a pleasant area degenerates into a nightmare, when a garden saw goes missing, a woman accuses Alexis of sleeping with her husband, a married man plays with drones and a single man is taken into custody for assaulting a possible paid escort.

But a deeper — and far more disturbing motive for Teddy’s death — is revealed.

Adelman was born and raised in the Washington area by parents from Haiti and Chile and draws on her background for authenticity. She steadily reveals disturbing details about her characters as she foreshadows — but never telegraphs — the shocking truths as she shines the sunlight of her talent on the shady folks of Shadow Road.