I did achieve one gardening milestone this year — I got my first tomato by the Fourth of July.

That’s late for me. There were years when they started coming in around June 15, but this season started cool and dry. Yes, I watered the tomatoes, but groundwater, for whatever reason, doesn’t promote growth like rain.

And tomato growth all but shuts down on nights when the temperature falls below 55 degrees, and we had plenty of them until recently. It takes hot, humid days and nights when the temperature doesn’t fall below 60 degrees to grow tomatoes.

For the first time in almost 20 years I’m having trouble with deer. Several nights one has walked through the tomatoes and pulled off several of the fruit. I’ve tried several things to keep him out but nothing has worked. A little birdshot stinging his butt may be the only answer.

I have been saying all spring that my cool weather crops are flourishing and a case in point are my potatoes. I planted them in late February and the vines were dead and they were ready to dig by the last week in June, again very early. Most years I don’t dig them until the middle of July.

I made about four bushels from three 50-foot rows and that doesn’t count the ones I’ve been eating on since late May. Most are big ones (I plant Kennebecs) and that will be plenty to do me for the winter.

Oh, I did plant a short row of (late) red potatoes that I’m still eating on.

I am in the middle of bean canning. Another bumper crop. Each year I can about 100–150 quarts to keep me, my children and a couple of friends (who help with the work) supplied. And I put up about 30 or 40 pints for myself (I can eat a pint at a sitting).

It is always fun (and work) when we have six or eight people doing the canning. Some pickers, some snappers, some washing cans and someone else (usually me) manning the pressure cooker. Good friends helping with the work.

I pickled about 12 quarts of beets and have one more canning to go. Love my pickled beets.

I think I mentioned this in an earlier column, but I also froze about eight quarts of peas.

The cabbage is about gone. Great crop. Ate a lot and gave some away. Cabbage doesn’t like hot weather.

I have a friend who makes zucchini pickle so I always grow some of that for her. I gave her about a bushel (or more) of those humongous zucchini and this 90-year-old lady is now in pickle heaven. My reward? A couple loaves of zucchini bread. Yum!

The yellow squash was slow growing this year, but for more than a month now I’ve had it coming out of my ears. I sold it at first, but then began giving it away until my neighbors were squashed out. I seriously thought about entering a float in the Fourth of July parade and tossing it to spectators like candy.

The first squash plants won’t last much longer, but I have more coming. I planted half a dozen hills in the space where my peas were. I also planted two short rows of late beans in that area (I love fresh steamed green beans) and will likely plant one more row.

Six weeks of dry weather did a number on my watermelon patch, but I have about 75 hills (Jubilee and Crimson Sweet) that should make. The greenhouse I buy from had run out of Charleston Gray plants this year so, for the first time in many seasons, I don’t have any of them in my garden.

Cantaloupes are doing fair, but I have some really nice honeydew melon plants.

Yep, it is a busy time of year. After the bean canning comes tomatoes. And those other beets.

In case you don’t realize it, meteorological summer (June 1–Sept. 1) is half over. The days are getting shorter and some schools start in a month.

Remember, too, that we are now in the midst of Dog Days (July 3–Aug. 11), so don’t go swimming if you have sores on your body. They will become infected, the old folks always said.

Yep, won’t be long before the cold winds of autumn and winter will be blowing again. So don’t waste these hot days and warm nights. Get out and enjoy!