There are two things that really stir my emotions — music and success.

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” is a documentary that stresses both. It is about as uplifting as a success story could be. Everyone should watch it.

Motown and the Motown Sound were part of my generation. Like the British Invasion, it was a product of the turbulent 1960s, a decade when the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement battled for center stage.

It was a time when we wondered just how much time we really had left as the Cold War and the threat of nuclear annihilation hung over us like a cloud of doom.

It was a time of teenage revolt, especially for those who wanted to “turn on and drop out.” It was without question an era that changed America.

Through all this chaos there was the music, a background soundtrack that started “white and polite” and ended laced with the psychedelic undertones of LSD, speed and whatever else the street could provide for those who wanted to escape.

The Beatles led the British Invasion into America in 1964 and that music remained prominent for about three or four years. It was the Motown Sound, however, that became the most enduring music of the decade and has resonated through every generation since.

The songs written and produced at Berry Gordy’s studio in Detroit never get old. I seem to play at least one of them every time I pick up my guitar. They have been covered endlessly by musicians of all genres of music, but the originals are always the best.

Gordy’s success story is actually his family’s success story. His parents came north during the Great Migration of the early 1900s and built a successful retail business in Detroit.

One of the great keys to that success was that the Gordys pooled their money and established an account from which family members could take out loans. Thus, when young Berry decided to go into the recording business, he was able to borrow $800 (he had asked for $1,000 but had been overruled by his mother).

Motown is one of the greatest success stories of the 20th century, but it didn’t happen without hard work and planning. Gordy turned his recording business into a music factory of sorts, one that took raw talent and groomed it into a product that could be marketed worldwide.

Even though Gordy was the head of the business, Motown was a democratic undertaking and everyone had a voice in the operation. And any jealousy that may have arisen within the company was overridden by the competition to make the music even better.

Gordy admits that during the heart of the Civil Rights Movement he was occasionally criticized by Black leaders for hiring white people in what some thought should be an all-Black company.

Gordy stresses in the documentary that Motown’s music had no “color.” It was meant for everyone. After all, he declared, the color of business is green — as in money.

Berry Gordy is a unique individual who was right for his time. Usually, that is the foundation for success. The person and the idea must be right for the times. If not, no amount of hard work will make the effort work.

The man loved music and was a great judge of raw talent, but Gordy was also a skillful businessman who came from a supportive family of businesspeople. He began making money selling newspapers as a child and proceeded, through hard work and planning, from there.

In the late 1950s and 1960s, the odds were against a young Black man becoming a successful businessman and multimillionaire, even in Detroit. Gordy never considered the odds. He was guided by the music he loved and the quest to succeed.

Motown songs means a lot to me, not just because I love music, but because as a teenage radio disc jockey in the 1960s I played those records until the grooves wore thin. I still have dozens of Motown records in my 45-rpm collection.

I still consider “My Girl,” sung by the Temptations and written by Smokey Robinson, to be one of the three or four best records ever produced. Its orchestral arrangement is superb.

And I consider Berry Gordy to be one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century. There are few people in this world whose work ethic and perseverance I truly admire, but Gordy is one of them.

“Hitsville, the Making of Motown.” Great documentary! If you like music and success stories, you should see it.

Oh! There is also the Motown Museum in Detroit, in the very house where it all started. Visit if you get the chance.