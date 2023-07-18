Most aspects of technology are transient, especially in the modern era.

Some radical invention that revitalizes an industry comes on the market only to be replaced by something better and more efficient. Progress. It is the law of the land.

If this transition occurs during our youth, we take it for granted that it always had been there, even though it wasn’t. We only know history firsthand, from our experiences. All else is just words on a page.

This occurred to me when I had a sneezing fit the other day. Oddly enough, or perhaps not so oddly, that sneezing brought back memories of helping get up hay when I was a teenager. For someone with allergies, haymaking was a job where I alternated between throwing bales and blowing my nose, especially on 90-degree afternoons.

I’m talking about square bales, of course, bales that could be lifted by a single person and stored in a barn loft. This form of haymaking, unlike making round bales today, was labor intensive and hard work. Still, it offered temporary employment for many each summer, especially teenage boys.

As I said in the opening, we sometimes tend to think that a certain technology has been around forever, but that’s not true. Putting up square bales of hay, for example, was a phenomenon that really only lasted about 30 years, but it was state-of-the-art for my generation.

The square baler was invented in about 1930, oddly enough by a farmer in Pennsylvania Dutch country where horses and mules, not tractors, provide most of the power. This technology, however, did not become popular until after World War II when industry shifted from the war effort to making products for everyday life.

Essentially, the square bale era lasted from 1945 until 1975. Before 1945 hay was gathered into piles with a “dump” rake and loaded onto a wagon with a pitchfork. It was then either stored in the barn or stacked around a 12-foot-high wooden pole in a field.

After 1975, farmers began seriously transitioning to round balers. Its inventor had remembered how water ran off a tapered haystack and built a machine that would put hay into a tighter roll than could be engineered by a 10-year-old boy jumping up and down on the top of a haystack to tighten it.

Yes, there are still some square balers around today, but probably 90 percent of all hay is now rolled.

One of the reasons for this transition was because by 1975 Americans were wealthier, kids were lazier, and it was hard to find teenagers who would load and unload hay on a hot July afternoon.

This labor force, however, was very available in the 1960s when I was coming along and there were several of us neighborhood boys who vied for the jobs. We watched and were ready as soon as the sickle-bar mowers flattened a field.

Most of my bale throwing was done for one of two farmers, William Ellis Jones and Howard “Tubby” Pilling, both good men and good farmers.

Tubby was a bull of a man, a retired Vienna police officer who had moved into the area only a few years before. Jones was more of a gentleman farmer whose family had been prominent in the county for generations.

Tubby had a New Holland baler and made small 40-pound bales that were easy to throw up on a wagon. William Ellis had a John Deere baler and tightened it to make bales that must have averaged 75 pounds. Jones’ bales were no fun.

During the loose hay era, strong men prided themselves in how much hay they could get on a pitchfork and how high they could throw it (many a pitchfork handle was snapped by men trying to prove how strong they were).

It was the same with square bales. You wanted to show other hands that you could toss that bale up to the top layer on the wagon. Getting up hay built muscle.

My job was usually picking up bales and throwing them to the person on the wagon who was loading. But I always wanted to load the wagon because you had to be a top hand to do that.

There is an art to loading a wagon. The bales must be interlocked perfectly, or they will fall off in the first curve. That’s what happened the first time Tubby allowed me to stack the wagon. He hit a bump and we were picking up bales again. I was making my own hay before I loaded another wagon.

Picking up bales was not too bad. Even on a hot day there was usually a breeze. Stacking the hay in a barn loft was another matter. There was no air moving, the temperature was a good 10 degrees hotter than outside and dust from the hay was flying everywhere. You came out of that barn loft sneezing and covered with dust imbedded in your sweat.

Nope, you haven’t lived until you’ve gotten up hay on a hot summer afternoon. Now farmers ride in an air-conditioned tractor cab and pull levers to make hay rolls. But it wasn’t always so.

By the way, “square” bales are only square at either end. They are rectangular.

But in a barn loft, they are just heavy, hot and dusty.