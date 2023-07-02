July 4. Our nation’s birthday.

This day is always a big deal, and rightly so. This is the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In a world where some governments are lucky to last a decade, that’s pretty impressive. So far, we have made this experiment in freedom work.

There will be big doings down the road in Washington, D.C., of course. Big-name performers will entertain and the fireworks there will be spectacular.

Personally, I wouldn’t fight the crowd to be part of that celebration, especially with the shootings on Metro and in downtown D.C. these days. But thousands will not be so cautious and venture down to the National Mall to catch all the action.

The other night I was thinking back on some of the July 4 events in my lifetime. When I was a child, there were no local government-sponsored celebrations and so we stayed home and shot off sparklers and Roman candles.

You don’t see Roman candles anymore. They have been deemed too dangerous the careless generations of today, but they were great fun, intermittent balls of fire shooting out from the heavy cardboard barrel you held in your hand.

By the time I was a teenager, there were fireworks displays at a local park. They were neat, the crowd on one side of a large lake, the fireworks going off on the other, and the colors mirroring in the water.

One of the attractions of the afternoon gathering was a horseshoe tournament, which always boiled down to the same two finalists — John Curtis and Gorrell Leake. Those old guys could make those iron posts ring.

During the late 1970s and the early 1980s, the Fourth of July celebration in Little Washington (Rappahannock County) was a big area favorite. There was a craft show amid the shade of the town’s big trees during the day and a fireworks display that night beside a small pond on the outskirts of the hamlet.

Hundreds would gather for this event until someone got greedy and started charging for parking. Then, for some reason, the owners of the estate decided they didn’t want the crowds anymore and that was that.

Still, those celebrations at Little Washington bring back fond memories.

The July 4, 1976 Bicentennial celebration was also very memorable. It is hard to believe that was 47 years ago. The Beach Boys in D.C. and mega-fireworks everywhere. I spent much of the afternoon and evening documenting the event with my camera. That was a special day.

Perhaps my most memorable Fourth of July was in 1985. That year I decided to watch the Luray fireworks from Skyland in the Shenandoah National Park.

It was kind of odd, looking down instead of up to see the explosions, but it was a clear night and the fireworks were beautiful.

I got home about midnight, and not being all that tired, turned on the TV. There, still underway, was the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

That contest, as baseball lovers will attest, was one of the great games of all time. It went 19 innings with the Mets eventually winning, 16-13. That night Keith Hernandez, now a Mets broadcaster, hit for the cycle.

The Braves came back twice in extra innings but still lost. Relief pitcher Rick Camp, who eventually took the loss, hit a home run (no pinch hitters or other relief pitchers were available) in the bottom of the 18th to extend the game after the Mets had taken a one-run lead in the top of that inning.

There were fireworks scheduled for the end of the game and many folks stayed around to see the show — even though it was almost 4 a.m. when the contest ended, more than eight hours after is 7:30 scheduled start (there were also two rain delays).

That game featured 29 runs and 46 hits. Forty-three players, including 14 pitchers, were used.

Some fans actually remained for the fireworks, which woke up a sleeping neighborhood.

That was a memorable Fourth.

Back to the present. Last year I went up to the 4-H Center in Front Royal to watch the fireworks and that’s where I plan to go tomorrow. The mountains make a great background, both for sight and sound.

Wherever you celebrate, have a happy and safe Fourth of July.