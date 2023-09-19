I dream a lot.

Hardly a night goes by that I don’t have at least one dream. Some nights I may have a half dozen or more.

Most of my dreams are long and involved, with dialogue just like in a movie or a book. Sometimes that dialogue is so clever that I write a sentence or two down in the middle of the night so I won’t forget.

My dreams usually have nothing to do with anything that has taken place or that I have thought about the previous day. Most are bits of fresh material that seem to come out of nowhere.

But there are three dreams that have recurred dozens — maybe hundreds — of times over the years, subconscious scenarios that return again and again. What do these dreams mean? I’m not sure. Where is Joseph when you need him?

The first, and most prevalent dream, finds me in another town about 25 or 30 miles from home. I’m attending some function, but when I get ready to leave, I can’t find my car.

I look and look and look, but it is nowhere to be found. I know where I parked it, either in a public parking lot or on the street, but it is not there. Sometimes I call the police to report it stolen, but never in any of my dreams have the cops arrived.

I feel the frustration of not knowing what happened to the vehicle. After all, I know I left it there. How did it just disappear?

Finally, I just give up and start walking home. Occasionally I walk down highways, but most of the time I take shortcuts through fields and woods, crossing creeks and climbing over barbed wire fences.

I walk for hours in these dreams, but not once have I ever made it home before I wake up. Nor is the question of what happened to the car ever resolved. When the dream is over, I just lie there tired and frustrated.

The second dream, which I have with far less frequency, involves me going out into some deep woods, either on a hunting expedition or just for a walk. And my hunt or my walk is always at night.

Miles into this forest, attracted by bright lights, I accidentally come upon a town that is cut off from the world. There are restaurants and stores and people walking around, but the streets all end at the edge of the woods. There are no roads leading into or out of this tiny metropolis. It is just a brightly lit and bustling island literally in the middle of nowhere.

The people are friendly, but when I talk to them, they have no idea that there is civilization beyond the miles and miles of timber land that I know isolates them from the rest of the world. They have electricity and phones and town water, but they have no idea where it comes from.

The inhabitants treat me well and don’t question where I came from. They act like I have always been one of them.

I never get home in my lost car dreams and I never have the town in the middle of the woods before I wake up. I suppose I am still there in my subconscious.

The third dream almost always causes me to wake up in a cold sweat. It always takes place in the winter when it is cold and the ground is barren.

In this dream I have either cows or horses in a distant pasture behind my house and suddenly I realize that I haven’t fed them for months. I can see them dead or starving and I am horrified that I have forgotten that they exist.

Then I wake up and realize that the dream can’t be real because I don’t own any cows or horses. When I did have stock, it would take me a few moments after waking up to realize that it was just a dream and that my animals had been fed.

Like everyone, I try to make sense out of these recurring dreams. The third one seems the easiest to understand. I have always been a person who prides himself in living up to his responsibilities and I couldn’t abide letting someone — even an animal – down.

The walking home dream? My family had no vehicle through much of my childhood and I walked wherever I went, although never from a neighboring town.

As for the town in the middle of the woods, well, I have always been one to roam the forests, but never have I expected to come upon anything in the deep woods other than squirrels and deer, never a brightly lit town.

Yep, I’m quite the dreamer. Occasionally, my dreams are so long and involved that I can wake up, go to the bathroom, then go back to bed and pick up where I left off.

But never in the lost car dream. My subconscious refuses to allow me to determine whether I actually made it home.

The animal dream? I never want to revisit that. I’m just thankful it was only a dream.