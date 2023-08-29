How about a few odds and ends today?

The kids are back in school and guess what, everyone is sick. There is a virus going around that can hang on for two or three weeks.

Typical flu symptoms — sore throat and fever, but it is not COVID or strep or the flu (my family had it and all were tested).

There is something about those first two weeks of school. It is as if germs and viruses hide all summer under the desks and behind the whiteboards.

The school could use the strongest disinfectant known to man during summer vacation and those germs would still be there come the first week of classes.

Kids can congregate all summer long at pools and little leagues and stay healthy. One week back at school and everyone is feverish and coughing. That’s the way it has been since school was invented.

You know who doesn’t get sick? The veteran teachers. By the time they have taught for 10 or 15 years, they have been exposed to every germ in existence and have built up unbelievable immunities.

Of course, when we were in school, we would just shake our heads and say, “That old battle ax is so mean even germs don’t want to be around her!” We had a way with words back then.

Anyhow, don’t be surprised if your children get sick the first week or so of school. It happens every year.

I talked to an older friend the other day who told me about the time his parents, who lived in the country, came to visit him in the city back in the 1960s.

They were sitting on the front porch when some guy came by jogging. The friend’s father at first thought somebody was chasing the jogger and was ready to lend assistance if necessary.

When the friend explained that the man was running simply for exercise, the father shook his head in disbelief.

“Doesn’t he work?” the old man wanted to know.

People in past generations never needed to run or walk to get exercise. Life was hard and just making a living provided more than enough exercise. Walking and running was simply a means to get from place to place.

It was not unusual for a child to walk a mile or more to a community school and I remember an old man telling me that he walked eight miles to work every day for almost a decade.

Jogging was only a way of getting where you were going faster. No one ever thought about doing it for fun.

I found myself in a religious discussion/argument with a friend the other night. Arguing religion or politics, of course, is always a good way to lose a friend, but I still love to argue and debate.

We were discussing these churches that prohibit women from wearing pants (or slacks) because it was frowned upon in the Old Testament.

In the first place, I have never seen the words “pants” or “slacks” mentioned in any version of the Old Testament, likely because there was no such thing in those times, especially in that part of the world.

But if women are to be prohibited from wearing pants, then so should men, because all the men in biblical times wore robes, which are similar to the dresses women wear today.

So, if I was a woman, my take would be that when all the men show up at Sunday service in robes or dresses, I’ll stop wearing pants.

And I still want to see the passage in the Bible that specifically mentions women and pants.

Chew on that for a while!