My walnut trees are loaded to the point where some of the limbs are breaking.

Even the one tree that usually produces the fewest nuts has triple its typical output.

The walnuts hang in clusters of three and four and a bountiful crop should be anticipated. But there is a problem. The nuts are small, about a third less than the size of a normal walnut.

Now I am starting to wonder if there is actually meat in these walnuts. It is like the sow that has more pigs than teats. None of the offspring is likely to get enough nourishment and all will suffer.

The dry weather is also a contributing factor. Precipitation at my house is about 15 inches below what it was last year at this time. In other words, the sow not only had too many pigs, but she is also short of milk.

For whatever reason, last spring was abnormally fertile, and that fact is evident right now. Walnut trees are loaded. Hickory nuts are as plentiful as I have ever seen them. Wild grapevines are hanging low with fruit and this is probably the biggest persimmon crop of my lifetime.

The old people would say that nature is providing an abundant food supply for the animals because a hard winter lies ahead. If that is so, we may have snow up to the rooftops and temperatures lower than a skunk in a hole.

But cold and snowy winters have not been the norm of late, so I’m not sure what prognostication the old people would make if they understood that the East Coast climate is suffering through a warm period.

Another aspect of this growing season was a bit strange. There was a lack of insects. I saw only one Japanese beetle this summer. Thirty years ago the beetle traps near my Chinese chestnut tree were full in two or three days. This year, for the second summer in a row, there was no damage to chestnut leaves.

Usually, my barn and other outbuildings have wasp nests hanging everywhere and I must spray two or three times a summer to protect myself from being stung. Last summer I wrote that there were few nests. This year there are almost none, and the few that I do find are small and have less than a dozen wasps.

I haven’t seen a single grasshopper all summer and cricket chirps — which usually become more plentiful in late August — are not there in the late evenings.

I have no explanation for this lack of insect life. There are no fields within five miles in any direction where insecticides have been sprayed for at least 10 years, yet bugs are disappearing. Why?

I looked out the kitchen window the other evening and watched two turkey hens and about a dozen half-grown young birds walk by down at the barn. They are the first broods I have seen this summer, but it is hard to spot the little ones in the high grass.

Two days later I spotted a group of eight gobblers and jakes looking for bugs in a pasture field.

Turkeys should have had a good breeding season because there was no hard rain to break up nests or drown chicks.

Squirrel season begins in September (check the Virginia Game Department regulations) and these animals are everywhere. Right now they are cutting hickory nuts and swiping every walnut that falls. It should not be hard to come up with a pot of squirrel soup when hunting season arrives.

I give this advice two or three times every late summer and fall. Watch out for deer on the roads. The fawns are now following mama and they know nothing about cars or highways. Six weeks from now the rut will begin, bucks will become lovesick and body shops will once again be overflowing with business.

Be especially careful around midnight. As I have explained before, there is apparently a rule among deer that they congregate on highways precisely at the stroke of midnight. Keep those lights on bright whenever you can, watch for eyes in the night and take five or so miles an hour off your speed. Deer and automobile grills don’t mix well.

One final note on nature. In case you haven’t realized it, ragweed season is upon us and I have watery eyes and daily sneezing fits to prove it.

Not a good time of year for allergy sufferers.