Corn was one of the most important crops grown on pre-World War II subsistence farms.

From the flatlands to the mountains, almost every family grew one or two acres of corn, which was used for both human and animal consumption. It was really a staple of rural life.

Cutting and shocking corn began in early September, and it was hard work. Today, air-conditioned combines drive through large acreages of corn, and by the time these huge machines get to the far end of the field, six or more rows of corn are picked and shelled, the waste being tossed on the ground to rot and enrich the soil.

When I was a child, my grandfather went out into the field with a short-handled corn knife and cut each stalk individually. He would grab the plant above the ear with his left hand and, whack, sever it from the root about four or five inches above the ground, just high enough so that the end of the knife didn’t hit the dirt and become dull.

(There were horse-drawn corn cutters, but most farmers didn’t own one.)

Cutting and shocking corn would at first appear to be a simple task, but it wasn’t. There is an art to harvesting this grain the old way, and if you didn’t do it right you could end up with a real mess.

My grandfather began with the fourth row from the edge of the field and worked that row and the three to either side. The shock would be made along this center row and built with stalks from all seven rows.

Starting a shock is an art unto itself. Three standing stalks must be twisted and tied just right (in tepee style) to form the center. Cut stalks would then be leaned slightly inward around this central brace in a manner that enabled them to stand against the elements.

That is no easy task and the first time I tried it my shock fell over because I didn’t proportion the stalks evenly around the center. The shock must be perfectly balanced.

The angle is important, too. Leaning the stalks in toward the middle not only stabilized the shock but also allows rain to roll off the leaves and keep the stalks and the ears to dry (as with a haystack).

Farmers, of course, could leave the corn standing and shuck the ears right from the stalk in mid-winter. That way, however, the leaves/blades would be lost.

That’s why corn was cut in early September, to save the leaves, which would be used as feed in the winter. If you waited until the stalks were dry, the wind would blow the blades off. So, you cut the stalks in early fall when the leaves were firmly attached.

But there is a trick to this, too. If you cut the corn too green, the stalks and blades — and the ears — would mold in the shocks, where they got little air. Like chopping corn for ensilage, you wanted to shock corn when it had just the right moisture content, not too green and not too dry.

The stalks in the shock did get some air. Like an Indian teepee, a chimney of sorts was formed. The bottom of the stalks, which had no leaves, protruded outward and allowed air to flow into the shock from the ground. It then funneled upward and out the top, drying the corn gradually over several months.

There were always men in the community who were especially adept at shocking corn. They could cut an armful of a dozen or more stalks and tote them to the shock in a flash. This was real work because half green cornstalks are heavy and corn blades are sharp and make you itch. Shockers always wore long-sleeved shirts.

Once the shock was built, a string, usually baler twine, was tied around the middle, above the ears, to further stabilize it.

The shucking usually began around Thanksgiving, or a week or two sooner, when the ears were dry enough to store. Too soon and they might mold when piled six feet high in the corn house.

To simplify the work, most farmers — or day laborers — used a shucking pin, a small, pointed piece of metal attached to the fingers with a leather strap. That point went into the ear at the top to make the initial separation of the shucks and save your fingers from blisters.

The corn was thrown into piles to be moved later while the fodder was re-shocked until it was needed as feed. As a general rule, fodder was fed to the cows (along or as a substitute for hay) while horses got the grain (they worked harder and needed more nourishment).

Corn also helped feed the family. Usually there was a water-powered mill within a few miles, and two or three times a month someone, usually the eldest son, would tote a sack of ear or shelled corn (there were hand-cranked mechanical shellers) to the mill and get a sack of cornmeal (for cornbread or cornmeal mush) in return.

Corn, of course, had one more use — for corn squeezins at the still out back. But that is a story for another day.

An acre or two of corn was an important crop for every subsistence farm. And this would be corn-cutting time.