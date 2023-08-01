The seasons change today.

Yesterday it was July, the middle of summer. Today, however, your perspective is different. Today it is almost autumn.

There was a time when August was August, but now August is September. It is almost as if we suddenly lose a month.

It used to be that August was the last full month of summer vacation for school children. Schools didn’t start until the Tuesday after Labor Day. Kids could enjoy August.

No more. Some Virginia districts start school next week. By Labor Day almost every public school in the state will have been in session for two weeks. We want to get an early start on fall, sneak up on it while it isn’t looking.

Yesterday, parents were thinking summer. Today there is an urgency to buy school clothes and other essential supplies. Suddenly, time has run out. Classes are about to start. Gotta get ready in a hurry.

I saw something the other day that bothers me. Some teachers have started GoFundMe accounts on Facebook, trying to get donations to buy supplies that schools don’t furnish.

I don’t like GoFundMe accounts. To me, this is akin to begging. Area jurisdictions spend tens if not hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars each year on public schools, yet teachers must beg for supplies.

Of course, if teachers keep begging for supply money, the school systems will let them. If schools can spend thousands for football and cheerleading uniforms, it seems reasonable that there would be enough money for paper, pencils and other small items. Something seems wrong here.

But back to August. Do you realize that August is the only month of the year that has no holidays, national or religious? Nope, not one. There is V-J Day, the end of the war with Japan, on Aug. 14, 1945, but that is not a national holiday. In conjunction with the movie, “Oppenheimer,” however, both atomic bombs, over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, were dropped in August 1945.

One thing you’re going to notice soon is the dramatic shortening of daylight this month. Today the sun goes down at 8:21 p.m. On Aug. 31, sunset is at 7:40. Overall, we lose an hour and 12 minutes of daylight this month.

By the end of August you will also find that dogwood leaves are starting to turn red and locust leaves are starting to yellow. Fall is on the way.

High school and college football games start in August, another sure sign of Autumn.

August is also a month for Atlantic hurricanes, with the season peaking about Sept. 10.

August is also the end of gardening season, especially for me. I’ve got watermelons, cantaloupes and honeydew melons coming in, but everything else is about finished, save some late tomatoes.

This was a crazy season. The early crops did really well, and I’ve got plenty of potatoes in the cellar and peas in the freezer. And I made about 20 quarts of pickled beets.

Summer crops did not fare so well. Last year I picked 85 gallons of green beans; this season only about 60. Lack of rain was the primary culprit, although I did have a problem with deer.

Dry and cool weather (in June) cut back my melon crop significantly. The cool nights also affected my tomatoes, which ripened a full two weeks later than usual. Still, I had a better-than-average crop, in large part because I was able to irrigate it.

My okra did poorly. Dry weather.

If you’re contemplating a fall garden, cabbage and broccoli should be transplanted in late August in order to assure them enough time to make.

We may be in an autumn frame of mind this month, but don’t expect fall temperatures to cooperate. August is the second hottest month on average, and always features plenty of humidity.

When will the cool arrive? Around Sept. 10 a cold front will rush down from Canada and 90-degree days will turn into afternoons in the upper 70s to low 80s — with lower humidity.

But for now, welcome to August.