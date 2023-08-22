Where are all the hurricanes and tropical storms that forecasters predicted?

The Atlantic has been unusually quiet this summer and the peak of the season is less than three weeks away.

Anyone remember those dire “global warming” predictions of 25 years ago? By now there were supposed to be numerous hurricanes every season, most of a much greater magnitude than we were accustomed to.

Well, we really haven’t had but two or three intense hurricanes since the turn of the 21st century (Katrina being the most destructive), which is about average.

Forecasters get all excited about some of the minimal hurricanes that meander around in the Atlantic, but they only affect shipping lanes. Unless storms make landfall, they are of little or no concern to humans.

We were also supposed to get horrible snowstorms in unusual places (which inspired the movie "The Day After Tomorrow"), but for the past decade the Midwest and East Coast have had fewer than the average number of winter storms. Our area, for instance, has only had one big snow in the past 13 years.

Last winter there were numerous blizzards in the Sierras of California and a few records did fall. Still, there have been other years in the past that were about as bad.

Speaking of snow, several meteorologists have put out forecasts for heavy snow this coming winter and those prognostications have been circumnavigating social media sites for the past month.

Before snow lovers get too excited, just remember that these forecasts of white doom surface every summer, as do the heavy snow forecasts in the Farmers’ Almanac.

Historically, this area only gets a deep snow about once every 5-7 years. That’s how it was in every decade of the 20th century and so far that’s how it has been in the 21st century. The winter of 2009-10 was an anomaly, just as was the winter of 1898-99.

The basis for the coming winter’s above average snowfall is a strengthening (some say all-time record intense) El Nino, the warming of the waters in the Central Pacific. That’s the forecast, but it hasn’t happened yet. Computer models are often wrong.

But sooner or later we will have another hard winter, probably when we (and the computers) least expect it.

The one thing I am noticing is that rainstorms are becoming more intense and dropping more moisture over the same areas and causing flooding. One of these winters the cold weather will catch up with some of this abundant moisture and we will get a good blizzard. It is just a question of time.

We are behind in “average” rainfall for the year, at least at my house. So far, I have recorded 21.95 inches of moisture. Last year at this time some 37 inches of moisture had fallen into my rain gauge.

Last year I recorded a total of about 54 inches of rain and snow. If we continue at this pace, we may not hit 35 inches in 2023. But one or two tropical systems can boost totals in a hurry.

Our average yearly rainfall is about 43 inches, but remember that this is just that, an average. Some years we get above that number and some below. That’s how you figure the average.

We have only had one bad electrical storm at my house this whole summer. Other areas have had more, but it seems that thunderstorms in general have not been so prolific in recent years.

The size of that hail at Port Royal in that storm a couple of weeks ago was scary. One chunk of that could do you in.

The dry season had an impact on my garden and had it not been for my artesian well, my crops would have suffered greatly.

On the whole, though, I had a pretty good season. Tomatoes and beans produced well and I had enough watermelons to keep me going to the bathroom all night for a month. My okra, which usually thrives in hot, dry weather, suffered most.

Incidentally, my potatoes were burned twice by freezes and never bloomed at all. Still, I made the best crop in years.

Gardening season is over and I’m glad. I have been at it since late February and that’s long enough.

It was hard work, but I look back with satisfaction. I beat the weather, the bugs, the groundhogs, the rabbits, the squirrels and the deer in order to put away enough food for the winter.

You don’t get that satisfaction from buying it at the store.