Nature is famous for doing her own thing, and each growing season seems to have a special character.

This has been a good tomato year. This favorite fruit was late turning, but by Aug. 1, most vines were hanging full of delicious tomatoes.

Why did this crop do so well this year? Who knows. It really shouldn’t have. Nights in June were chilly, and many areas suffered through near drought conditions. Still, the tomato crop has been great. Go figure.

This has been a red clover summer. I have several farmer friends who have calf-high red clover in their hayfields. One said that there had not been any clover in that field for a decade. This year it is loaded.

Clover seed is a tiny, black ball that is as hard as a rock, and it can remain dormant for years. Then something in nature triggers every seed to germinate, and you have a field of red clover.

White clover works the same way, although its seeds tend to take less time to germinate. White clover proliferates more in pastures than hayfields for some reason.

Red clover makes good feed — if it doesn’t get rained on after it is cut. When red clover starts to dry and then gets wet, it begins to mold, and the leaves turn to dust. Suddenly, there is nothing but stem.

There is also a good crop of wild grapes this year, especially in areas that haven’t had much rain. I’ve got a grown-up fencerow where fox grapes are hanging in nice bunches high in the trees. They make great jelly.

This is also a chicory year, and those pretty blue flowers have been gracing the hillside for the past few weeks. Nobody makes “coffee” from the roots anymore, but there was a time when it was a cheap substitute.

This is a nut year. My four walnut trees, which produced poorly last summer, are loaded to the point where some limbs are touching the ground. I have never seen them so full, often four nuts in a cluster.

Walnut trees usually take year about producing, but I’ve never seen a year with some many nuts on the trees. I’ll give the old cracking hammer a good workout come November and December.

The same is true for Chinese chestnut and hickory trees. They are loaded with nuts. Acorns, on the other hand, seem about average.

There was a great peach crop this year and the orchards in Rappahannock County still have this summer fruit. Apple trees are also hanging full and this may be the best harvest in recent memory.

It should be a good year for commercial winemakers in my area. The lack of rain may have harmed some crops, but dry weather is great for grapes. Too much moisture dilutes the sugar (it is the same with watermelons and cantaloupes) and that is not good. Grape growers want that sugar content high.

I haven’t seen many young turkeys this summer, but the grass is still high and the poults are small. It appears, however, to have been a great breeding season for deer and there are fawns everywhere, especially along the highways.

This is the time of year when fawns are big enough to start following their mothers everywhere, and they have no understanding of highways.

I have seen a dozen or so dead on the roadsides in the past two or three weeks.

From now until the end of deer hunting season (early January), those driving at night should be really careful. About the time the fawns start to become road-wise, the rut begins and bucks have only one thing on their minds. This is the time of year that pads the bottom line for body shops.

I’ve seen some nice bucks lately. The antlers are still growing, but the velvet will be coming off in another month or so.

Be especially careful if you’re driving late at night. For some reason deer seem to gather at the highways precisely at midnight. I often see them just standing in the middle of the road about that time. I always drive at least five miles per hour slower at night this time of year and keep my headlights on high beam (as much as possible) looking for eyes.

Oh, and there is a bear in our neighborhood again this year, tearing down bird feeders and turning over trashcans.

Ah, nature. Ya gotta love her!