It’s been more than 30 years since author Robert Fulghum wrote a bestseller about all the life skills he learned in kindergarten, and he obviously was on to something.

My youngest grandchild, who just finished kindergarten, recently shared a piece of advice she picked up in her first year of public school education.

We were sitting outside on Mother’s Day and her older brother, Hunter, was complaining. His parents are planning an outing without the kids — what nerve — and Hunter was saying he’d rather hang out with this person than that one while they were gone.

He continued with that train of thought as only a 12-year-old can. Finally, and thankfully, his 5-year-old sister, Bella, shut him down.

She said: “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”

Bella voiced the decree with such conviction — and in the same voice that a teacher might use — that it was clear she’d heard it a few times in her kindergarten travels. All she needed was to wag a finger in his face.

I was impressed and ready to embroider the pearls of wisdom on a pillow.

It seems that teachers in Orange County, where Bella and Hunter go to school, have been handing out that advice for years. When students get a bookmark to color or a reward for good behavior, not everyone receives the same thing. That opens the door to the possible complaint that “it’s not fair” that so-and-so got this.

That’s when teachers dispense varying flavors of lollipops or styles of stickers with the adage that you get whatever is put in front of you and be happy about it.

My daughter, Diana, has used the saying a few times herself when her husband wanted something for dinner besides what was on the table.

I recently was heading home after taking my mother to some medical appointments, and then to a nursery for flowers, and I asked if there was a particular scenic route she wanted to take. She said, no, it’s up to the driver.

There are few people on this earth as easy to get along with as she is, and her answer didn’t surprise me. She went on to say that when she has to ask someone to take her somewhere, she figures it’s on their time and schedule, so whatever works for the other person suits her as well.

In other words, you get what you get and there’s no point in complaining.

I can see dozens of applications for the saying, from t-shirts to bumper stickers — and it certainly would be nicer than some of the statements I saw printed on coffee mugs and tote bags at a recent craft fair.

My daughter agreed that it applies to many situations and added: “To me, it’s a nice way of saying shut up and appreciate what you have.”

I like Bella’s version better.