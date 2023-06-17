Beulah Baptist Church in Culpeper County celebrated the eighth pastoral anniversary of Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts on June 10 at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. Pastor Pitts and first lady Marvis Baker Pitts, pictured, thanked the nearly 200 supporters in attendance.

Over the years, Pitts’ sermons have significantly impacted the community. His unwavering dedication to God’s Word, guided by the Holy Spirit, has touched many lives. He has led countless individuals to salvation, baptism and inclusion within the church. Under his leadership, members have completed numerous projects and recently installed a cemetery fence and sign and proudly displayed the American flag on the grounds. Additionally, Pitts has established an outreach ministry that provides fresh, nutritious food to the community.

Pitts remembers his mother’s prayers during his childhood. With tears flowing, she anointed him with love and devotion and left a lasting impression on him. He believes her prayers are still being answered as he continues to serve as pastor at Beulah.