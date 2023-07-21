FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Traditional services are Sunday at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m. with a livestream on YouTube at 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Family fellowship tables at the contemporary worship service at 9:45 a.m. seat everyone together. Simple Sunday School for grades K–5 includes a brief pull-out from worship for age-appropriate lessons and activities before rejoining the 9:45 a.m. service. Wednesday Worship & Potluck starts at 5:30 p.m. A pool party will be held July 30. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are now optional and available. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463, ID 3487 96 5653. Breakfast is provided to the homeless/less fortunate every Wednesday, 7:30–8:30 a.m. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue. Worship services are held Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m. A food pantry, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9–11 a.m., and financial assistance are available. Call the church at 540/373-2996 to request this help, and someone will return your call. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

United Church of Christ of Fredericksburg, 803 Princess Anne St. (Hanover Street entrance), will meet Sunday at 10 a.m. 202/255-3320.

Unity of Fredericksburg. Sunday Services are held online through Zoom and YouTube livestreaming on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Email info@uofva.org for the link. 540/661-7976; uofva.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Children’s activity bags available. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m.; youth at noon. Celtic Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. Families unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Church of the Messiah Episcopal Church, 12201 Spotswood Furnace Lane, holds Sunday worship services at 8:30 a.m. (Rite I) and 11 a.m. (Rite II); the 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Children’s Sunday school and adult education are offered Sunday at 9:45 a.m., August through May. Morning prayer services are livestreamed on Facebook at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. 540/786-3100; churchofthemessiahva.org; facebook.com/cotmfredericksburg.

Cornerstone Chapel, 4743 Patriot Highway, holds services on Sunday at 11 a.m. 540/663-3398; cornerstonechapel.cc.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Shipwrecked Adventure VBS will be held Monday through Friday, 6–8:30 p.m., for children ages 3–12. The mission is Riches for Rikki’s Refuge. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 1900 New Post Blvd., worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a pork BBQ dinner today, 4–7 p.m. 540/840-9982.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, worships in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. and provides a children’s ministry. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.