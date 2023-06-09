FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream at 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Nursery available 8–11 a.m. Bible study for all ages is 9:45 a.m. Vacation Bible School for rising kindergarteners through fifth grade is June 19–23, 9 a.m.–noon; register on the church website. Volunteers are welcome as well. Wednesday summer series worship and potluck for the whole family will start in July. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are now optional and available. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463 ID 3487 96 5653. Breakfast is provided to the homeless and less fortunate every Wednesday, 7:30–8:30 a.m. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue. Worship services are held Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m. A food pantry, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9–11 a.m., and financial assistance are available. Call the church at 540/373-2996 to request this help, and someone will return your call. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

United Church of Christ of Fredericksburg, 803 Princess Anne St. (Hanover Street entrance), will meet Sunday at 10 a.m. 202/255-3320.

Unity of Fredericksburg. Sunday Services are held online through Zoom and YouTube livestreaming on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Email info@uofva.org for the link. 540/661-7976; uofva.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Children’s activity bags available. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m.; youth at noon. Celtic Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. Families unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from lockers on the church campus; for more information, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Cornerstone Chapel, 4743 Patriot Highway, holds services on Sunday at 11 a.m. 540/663-3398; cornerstonechapel.cc.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. A young adult virtual Bible study series led by the Rev. Lance Watson, St. Paul Baptist Church, Richmond, continues today and July 8, 6–7 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/81274567263. Meeting ID: 812 7456 7263 +13126266799. 540/895-5052; firstnewhopebaptist.com.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. On Wednesday night, AWANA Clubs and youth group meet at 6:15 p.m., and adult prayer group is at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 1900 New Post Blvd., worships in person on Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, worships in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. and provides a children’s ministry. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person and online on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service is livestreamed on facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople or resurrectionpeople.org. Bulletins are posted one hour before worship. Prayer requests may be left on the chat on the Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Worship Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. Join the 10:30 a.m. service via livestream at tabumc.org/watch. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, a contemporary service will be held at 8:30 a.m.; a traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. Drive Thru Prayer continues to be held in the church parking lot Wednesdays, 5–6 p.m. The children’s summer program kicks off Wednesday; a light dinner will be served 5:30–6 p.m., and Cowboy Church will be held 6–7 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Sunday School for all ages is 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. 540/752-3108; antiochumcstafford.org.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway. Sunday worship schedule is 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Broadcasts for morning prayer continue at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch on most Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and most weekdays at 8 a.m. Bible studies on most Wednesday mornings and evenings are streamed on Facebook. These events are viewable afterward and can be accessed even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on most Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. Both programs will be closed when Stafford County Public Schools announce closings for inclement weather. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will host Vacation Bible School on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Register at berea-baptist.org/vbs. 540/752-4406.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbat services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbat service is at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Shabbat services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tot Shabbat is suspended for the summer. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Canaan’s Faith Church of God, 1470 Forbes St., Justified will perform at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday.

Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive. Summer worship schedule, through July 30, is Sundays at 10:30 a.m.; services are also livestreamed at ferryfarmbc.org. Bible fellowship for all ages meets at 9:15 a.m. Vacation Bible School for age 4–grade 5 is Sunday through Thursday, 5:30–8:30 p.m.; supper is at 5:30 p.m. daily. Flourish By The Brook 2023 (Rising Above Ministries), an event for special-needs moms, is June 23, 5:30–9 p.m., and June 24, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. For more information or to register for these events, visit ferryfarmbc.org/events.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Sunday school and adult Bible study are at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Road. The Restoration Committee is collecting tax-deductible donations for renovations at the church. Donations may be mailed to the committee at the church address. 540/659-4362; oakgrovestafford@comcast.net; oakgrovestafford.org.

Rock Hill Baptist Church, 12 Van Horn Lane. On Sunday, Bible study for all ages is at 9:30 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m. Youth group game night is today, 6–9 p.m., in the fellowship hall for youth in middle school and above. The church will host a hot dog roast June 17, 5–7 p.m. Bring a covered dish or dessert; there will be lawn games, horseshoes and other activities. Sparks Studio Vacation Bible School for children who are currently in kindergarten through sixth grades is July 10–14, 9 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Free; register online. Sight & Sound motor coach trip to see “Moses” is Aug. 8; $140 per person. All payments must be received by June 30. Register on the church website. 540/752-0336; rockhillbaptistchurch.org.

St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 65 Warrenton Road, Falmouth, offers traditional Anglican worship using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer on Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children is at 10 a.m. 540/371-8405; stlukeanglican.org.

St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/373-8759; stmtoday.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. in person and online. Zoom and YouTube links may be found at uuffxbg.org. 540/310-4001.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. On the second Sunday of each month, Coffee Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 6713 Passapatanzy Drive. On Sundays, Small Group Bible Study is at 10 a.m., followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. Wednesday activities (summer schedule) include youth group, for grades 7–12, and a study through the Bible for adults at 7 p.m. mtnviewbaptistchurch.org.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. View online services on the church Facebook page. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Summer Music Camp is Monday through June 18, 9 a.m. to noon, at the church. Camp will conclude with two performances, June 17–18, at 11 a.m. This year’s musical is “Tell Me the Truth.” Children who have completed second grade and up may register on facebook.com/kgshiloh, kgshiloh.org, or call 540/775-4646.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will hold a gospel sing today, 6–8:30 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and True Spirit. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday at 11 a.m.; the guest speaker will be Minister Katina Howard from United Faith Christian Ministries in Stafford. Masks are optional, and temperatures will be checked. Stream the services at us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 605/313-5416, access code 7856145#. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen, meets in person on Sundays at 11 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. CDC guidelines will be followed. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 69720505050; or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook or YouTube. The eighth pastoral anniversary celebration and banquet for Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts will be held today, 3 p.m., at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper. Tickets are $25. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, will hold a regular church service Sunday at 9 a.m. christchurchbs.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville. Worship in person on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. For more information, visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life-changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The annual strawberry dinner is today, 5–7 p.m., and includes ham or roast beef, sides and strawberry shortcake. Adults are $18, and children are $7. Enrollment is open for Grace Place Preschool for ages 3–5. Preschool hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with early drop-off available at 8 a.m. at no extra charge. Aftercare available from 1–5 p.m. For information or to schedule a tour, call 540/684-3535. graceumchartwood.net.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Sermon is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.