FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., will host Praise at the Fairgrounds on Sept. 10, from noon to 5 p.m., featuring music, food, giveaways and free back to school items. Bring lawn chairs. Sponsored by Buster Nelson, State Farm and Nat Harley.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Traditional services are Sunday at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m., Contemporary at 9:45 a.m., with a livestream on YouTube and Facebook at 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Youth ministry will host a kick off bash at Lake Anna on Sunday; email youth@fumcva.org for more information. In September, the church will host groups for moms and parents with kids every Wednesday morning. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are now optional and available. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church's website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463 ID 3487 96 5653. Breakfast is provided to the homeless/less fortunate every Wednesday, 7:30–8:30 a.m. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. Worship services are held Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The food pantry is open 9-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday mornings. Limited financial assistance for utilities is sometimes available. Call the church at 540/373-2996 to request this help, and someone will return your call. trinity@trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

United Church of Christ of Fredericksburg, 803 Princess Anne St. (Hanover Street entrance), will meet Sunday at 10 a.m. 202/255-3320.

Unity of Fredericksburg. Sunday Services are held online through Zoom and YouTube livestreaming on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Email info@uofva.org for the link. 540/661-7976; uofva.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Children's activity bags available. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m.; youth at noon. Celtic Eucharist is offered Wednesday at noon. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. Families unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. The 208 Sale Trail will be held Sept. 8–9 at the Thrift Shop. Food and baked goods for sale. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Church of the Messiah Episcopal Church, 12201 Spotswood Furnace Lane, holds Sunday worship services at 8:30 a.m. (Rite I) and 11 a.m. (Rite II); the 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Children's Sunday school and adult education are offered Sunday at 9:45 a.m., August through May. Morning prayer services are livestreamed on Facebook at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. 540/786-3100; churchofthemessiahva.org; facebook.com/cotmfredericksburg.

Cornerstone Chapel, 4743 Patriot Highway, holds services on Sunday at 11 a.m. 540/663-3398; cornerstonechapel.cc.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. Awana Clubs for ages 2 through fifth grade is Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Redefine Spotsylvania: Student Conference for middle and high school students is Sept. 9. Register for both events on the church's website. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 1900 New Post Blvd., worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a yard sale today, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. 540/840-9982.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, worships in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. and provides a children's ministry. On Sept. 23, women are invited to "Broken Crayons Still Color" for healing and hope in God's grace. Register at povachurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1875921 or call 703/878-6937.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church's Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person and online on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service is livestreamed on facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople or resurrectionpeople.org. Bulletins are posted one hour before worship. Prayer requests may be left on the chat on the Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church's Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Worship Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.; join the 10:30 a.m. service via livestream at tabumc.org/watch. The community is invited to a fall festival on Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9–11 a.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, a traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church's Facebook page by 4 p.m. Drive Thru Prayer continues to be held in the church parking lot Wednesdays, 5–6 p.m. Adult Bible Study is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. A Pinewood Derby race for adults and children is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be provided, and spectators are welcome. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Sunday School for all ages is 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. 540/752-3108; antiochumcstafford.org.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, offers worship services at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. most Sundays. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building. Broadcasts for morning prayer continue at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch on most Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and most weekdays at 8 a.m. Bible studies are offered on most Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and most Thursdays at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. These events are viewable afterward and can be accessed without a Facebook account. Aquia's Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on most Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbat services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbat service is at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Shabbat services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tots Shabbat is suspended for the summer. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Services on fourth and fifth Sundays will be by conference call: 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. Homecoming will be celebrated Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., marking the church's 155th anniversary and dedication of new church windows. Guest minister will be the Rev. Ralph Williams, interim pastor of Mt. Morris Baptist Church, Hume. bethlehempbc.net.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the 13th annual Go For Bo 5K, 1-mile fun run and tot dash at Stafford Regional Airport on Sept. 16. “Glow” for Bo in a 6 p.m. sunset run benefiting the lifesaving work of Helping Children Worldwide in Bo, Sierra Leone. Entry is $27 for the 5K, $22 for the 1-mile fun run and $10 for the tot dash. Music, food truck and special activities for kids begin at 5 p.m. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org.

Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive. Worship services are Sundays at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (contemporary); services are also livestreamed at ferryfarmbc.org. Bible Fellowship for all ages meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday evening activities resume Aug. 30 and include Supper Service for all at 5:45 p.m.; Community Bible Experience for children in preschool–grade 5 at 6:30 p.m.; Youth Bible Study for grades 6–12 at 6:30 p.m.; and a new Young Adult Bible Study will meet every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ferryfarmbc.org.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Sunday school and adult Bible study are at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. Homecoming service is Sept. 10; lunch will follow. Spiritual Renewal services will be held Sept. 10–13 at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Eric Goforth as guest speaker. A potluck dinner will be held Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Little Forest Baptist Church, 54 Little Forest Church Road, will hold its annual Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Garfield Cross as guest preacher. Revival is Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Taft Q. Healy, Shiloh Baptist Church, Alexandria; the Rev. Vernon C. Walton, First Baptist Church, Vienna; and the Rev. James E. Victor, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Arlington. 540/659-2449.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Rock Hill Baptist Church, 12 Van Horn Lane. On Sunday, Bible study for all ages is at 9:30 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m. 540/752-0336; rockhillbaptistchurch.org.

St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 65 Warrenton Road, Falmouth, offers traditional Anglican worship using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer on Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children is at 10 a.m. 540/371-8405; stlukeanglican.org.

St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/373-8759; stmtoday.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. in person and online. Zoom and YouTube links may be found at uuffxbg.org. 540/310-4001.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will celebrate its 155th anniversary on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church Activity Center, 13457 Kings Highway. The celebration will include musical guest Brach Cobb and a brunch buffet; the keynote speaker will be the Rev. Earl T. Howerton Jr., pastor of Little Zion Baptist Church, Oak Grove. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for children 12 and younger. To purchase tickets, contact Aubrey Bland at 540/207-7044 or Valerie Peyton at 540/903-5655. theantiochbaptistchurch.org.

Emmanuel Church, 17062 James Madison Parkway, hosts Rite II Holy Communion on the third and fifth Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/775-3635; hwbkgva.org.

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. On the second Sunday of each month, Coffee Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Lamb’s Creek Church, 4368 Blakley Drive, will host Homecoming on Sunday, followed by a covered dish picnic on the grounds. A blessing of the animals will be held Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.; dogs must be on leashes, cats must be in carriers and other animals must be appropriately constrained. 540/775-3635; hwbkgva.org.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church's radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 6713 Passapatanzy Drive. On Sunday, small group Bible study is at 10 a.m., followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, youth group for grades 7–12, adult Bible study and CIA Adventures for preschool–grade 6 are at 7 p.m. mtnviewbaptistchurch.org.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. View online services on the church Facebook page. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 9415 Kings Highway, hosts Rite II Holy Communion on the first, second and fourth Sundays at 10 a.m.; coffee hour follows the service. Hanover Parish Labor Day Yard Sale will be held at the parish house on Sept. 4, beginning at 8 a.m. 540/775-3635; hwbkgva.org.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold an in-person service on Sunday at 11 a.m.; guest speaker will be the Rev. Carolyn Marshall, associate minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply. Masks are optional, but temperatures will be checked. Stream the services at us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

First Mount Zion Baptist Church, 17065 Seals Road, Sparta, will celebrate its 154th Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. Elder Yolanda B. Flowers and Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. Revival will be held Monday through Friday at 7 p.m., with guest preachers each night. Livestream on Facebook or via telephone conference line 425/436-6367, access number 201972.

Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring The Millers and Justified. Food will be available. Outdoor event, weather permitting; chairs available or bring your own. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 605/313-5416, access code 7856145#. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen, meets in person on Sundays at 11 a.m.

Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, will hold a car wash and bake sale today, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Advanced Auto in Ladysmith.

ORANGE COUNTY

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday's service is at 10 a.m.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Revival will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Judy Johnson from Good Hope Baptist Church. The church's 143rd anniversary/Homecoming celebration is Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerome Gipson of Rising Zion Baptist Church, Jeffersonton; morning worship will commence at 11 a.m., followed by dinner. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, will hold a regular church service Sunday at 9 a.m. christchurchbs.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville. Worship in person on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of sugar, flour, cornmeal, vegetable oil, mustard, mayonnaise, catsup, rice side dishes and Spam. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. For more information, visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Our Lady of Good Hope Anglican Catholic Church, at Stilfontein Priory, 11264 King’s Highway, Montross, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every Sunday at 5 p.m. 804/250-6502; stilfonteinpriory.org.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life-changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Enrollment is open for Grace Place Preschool for ages 3–5. Preschool hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with early drop-off available at 8 a.m. at no extra charge. Aftercare available from 1–5 p.m. For information or to schedule a tour, call 540/684-3535. graceumchartwood.net.

Kirk O'Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Sermon is livestreamed at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook Live. Bible study sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Ladies' Evening Prayer is Tuesday at 8 p.m. by conference call; dial in: 978/990-5066, access code: 2133327. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.