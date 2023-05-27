Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) installed the Rev. Keenan Thomas as pastor during two days of inspiring, uplifting and joyful praise and worship.

On April 29, the congregation, local community, clergy, guests, family and friends gathered at James Monroe High School for the occasion. Pastor Thomas' father, the Rev. Gerald Lamont Thomas, retired pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Plainfield, New Jersey, delivered a powerful installation sermon.

Elder Tyrus Bush Sr., Minister of Music and Arts of Bethany Baptist Church, Lindenwold, New Jersey, led the dynamic choir and musicians for the occasion. He was a finalist in season two of "American Idol" and a winner at The Apollo Theater in New York.

Sunday worship began day two of the installation ceremonies and was held at Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) on April 30. The guest preacher was the Rev. DeForest Soaries, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, Somerset, New Jersey. At the end of service, Deacon Nathaniel Harley presented Pastor Thomas with the installation certificate and unveiled his portrait.

Pastor Keenan Thomas is a 2008 graduate of Howard University and Drew Theological Seminary in Madison, New Jersey, in 2015. Previously, he served at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plainfield, New Jersey, while attending seminary and later as an associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey, from 2015–2019. Most recently, he served as a ministry programmer at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria. Pastor Thomas became pastor-elect of Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) in October 2022.